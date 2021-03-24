Editor:
Well, it happened again,and now the political big mouthing and grandstanding starts. The question is not what can’t-do-nothing politicians are going to do, but what YOU are going to do. 1. Tell the burger flipper from Rifle to put her shiny leg tow away, shut up, sit down, and do her job. 2. Remember, we voted these gun nuts into office, and it’s time to make their lives miserable. I may own one, but I do not act like a wacko. How long are you going to put up with it? But I guess it won’t matter by Friday, will it?
Michael Horst
Carbondale