Editor:
A vote to return Lauren Boebert to Congress is the right vote.
She will work tirelessly for the citizens of Colorado District 3. She will continue to vote for a strong national defense and better care for our veterans. She will work to strengthen our law enforcement and get our current out-of-control crime under control. She will defend our constitutional right to bear arms. Our Second Amendment rights are secure with Boebert.
She will work to secure our borders and stop the flood of illegal immigrants that are threatening our civil society. She will work to end the flow of drugs that are killing our young people. She will work to stop the ridiculous war on fossil fuels. She is a strong conservative who will work to limit the size and power of the federal government. Fewer taxes, fewer regulations, more freedom.
Vote Lauren Boebert for CD3.
Gerry Cuca
Durango