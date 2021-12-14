Editor:
Craig Chisesi and others denigrating Rep. Lauren Boebert get most of the "letters" space but do not represent the majority of Western Slope voters.
In his letter Craig cherry picked half-truths about Boebert, as is the custom with liberal libel.
Boebert has decried critical race theory in schools, sounded the alarm of our open southern border, deplored Biden's betrayal of our allies and NATO partners in Afghanistan and condemned our milk-toast foreign policy of appeasement. She also blamed Joe for skyrocketing inflation.
That is why Boebert is going to retain her 3rd District seat in '22.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle