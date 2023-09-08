Editor:
So, I was reading a study the other day, which was looking at the makeup of the U.S. workforce, as well as who owns the most U.S. wealth, and the numbers were very staggering. However, if we are still trying “trickle down,” then maybe right now is when it will start working? The wealth gap is atrocious!
For instance, millennials make up the most of the U.S. workforce, but only obtain about 4% of U.S. wealth. Just think about that. Millennials make up 35% of the U.S. workforce but only obtain 4% of U.S. wealth. Four percent!
It’s got to be split evenly between Gen X and boomers, right? Well, boomers make up 25% of the workforce and obtain 51% of the U.S. wealth! Fifty-one percent!
OK, let’s see it for Gen X! Maybe they get to hoard the wealth, like our parents have done so well. Or maybe it’s just taking a little longer for it to trickle down and maybe like 20 years it’ll finally start working? Who knows?
Anyway, Gen X makes up about 30% of the U.S. workforce and owns about 27.6% of the U.S. wealth. That means, you can add up millennials’ wealth and Gen X’s wealth (27.6 + 4 = 31.6%) and still come nowhere near how much wealth boomers are hoarding. But wait! We do have trickle down! You made the game easier for y’all, changed it back again to make it harder for us and gave us a world that’s fallen apart. Fifty-one percent and you make up the smallest amount of the U.S. workforce!
Boomers should feel embarrassed!
Perrin Williams
Snowmass Village