Editor:
Why do most people getting the new coronavirus have mild symptoms, some none, while some get serious or fatal pneumonias? Because they differ in "immune competence" to repel or fight the infection. Boosting it would "flatten the curve" — like avoiding exposure. We need both.
We can strengthen our defensive ability by simple, uncontroversial methods (not yet urged by CDC or WHO): sleep, hydration, nutrition, exercise, staying calm, drinking less alcohol, etc. I described in "Slowing Contagion" at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/covid-19-virtual-summit/6
A talk I recently gave on “Slowing Contagion,” documented online here, was strongly endorsed by distinguished physician Eric Rasmussen, MD MDM FACP in his remarks, available online here.
I posted a lay summary, vetted by two MDs, of what kind of vitamin C, taken how much and how often, should help protect and cure. The best medical summary of why much medical opinion wrongly thinks vitamin C is unhelpful, by Prof. Hemilä (senior author of the standard Cochrane Review), is at www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28353648. I wish standard news-media reporters read these materials, which don't support their reportage.
Meanwhile, I respectfully but urgently encourage us all — especially our healthcare workers, frontline responders, other vital workers, and at-risk groups (chiefly the old, sick, and poor) — to take better care of themselves and consider at least my guide to vitamin C. This strongest known antiviral agent, properly used, can substantially reduce risk. Hemilä shows it can prevent or moderate pneumonia. Severe cases can even need 25% less time on ventilators — like getting our hospitals one-third more.
Strengthen immunity now.
Amory Lovins
Snowmass