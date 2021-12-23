Good grief. Where do I even start? It’s the holidays, the town of Aspen is being sold for parts and we haven’t even truly gotten through the end of another stinker of a year. Someone ought to release the Kraken Klaus because I think there are some folks out there whose bad behavior needs to be checked.
I’m totally sick of mourning the loss of another local Aspen business. Mark Hunt doesn’t read this paper. Mark Hunt doesn’t care what you think. The remaining working stiffs are basically belly-aching to each other since we’re the only ones who are listening. The rest of “them” are busy eating oysters at Clark’s in their new cowboy boots, so who cares what the “locals” think. They’ve all but moved us out already. Those of us remaining are expected to suck it up.
I would love to offer a solution, an alternative to Eric’s, but there is nothing. Just because I don’t go there anymore, doesn’t mean Aspen doesn’t need Eric’s. But enough about poor people, let’s have lunch!
Oh yeah, it’s Christmas and the omicron variant is coming to town. Actually, it’s here. Is anyone surprised by the timing? About a day after the first onslaught of Christmas guests, it arrived. There’s no COVID-19 enforcement, though, because we believe in the honor system. Nero fiddles while Rome burns. Didn’t they polish the silver on the Titanic as it sank? These sayings are all too “Aspen” these days. Don’t mind the mess our country is in — how about some caviar? A watch for $50,000, new boots for $3,000, lunch for $100. Sure! Let the crowds in!
It’s not really new; it just hurts worse because there is still a community of people living here. Imagine being out to dinner and the waiter starts disassembling your table and says, “Sorry, it’s just gotta go.” The billionaire takeover feels a little like that. What’s worse is that while locals don’t have a watering hole to hang out, chase tail and shoot pool in, the building will sit empty, awaiting the world domination of Restoration Hardware, who by the way, doesn’t appear to have restored much.
I don’t mean to be Debbie Downer, but you caught me at a really tough time.
Congratulations, Aspen. You lived up to every stereotype I ever tried to dispel about you. Now, if only the street sweepers could scoop up all the human trash left, Hunt and friends would be all set.
I know we hate getting the same thing for Christmas, but this year, you’re getting entitlement! And a poem.
Four days before Christmas,
I got new clothing to wear.
Not a creature was stirring,
Because nobody cared.
I did, of course. A gift to me, I’m not paying.
But when you come here this time of year,
It’s about bigger and better, just saying!
Aspen at the holidays is like no other.
Just ask Mariah, she’s here with her mother.
On Dior! On Gucci! On Prada, all custom!
That is, unless, of course, you work some.
Just smile and nod, bring whatever they need,
Bring extra, always extra, for it pairs well with greed!
Too harsh? Some may say.
But those on the clock just watch in dismay.
Sure, I’ll do this gig and that,
But after years of long hours,
I think, enough with this crap!
We look forward and anticipate,
We prepare, then we follow,
Set routines and good sleep or else,
All will feel hollow.
January arrives, not without a good show first,
Try to breathe deep and react slow,
To avoid any outbursts.
They’re common and trying,
But it happens to the best of us.
Why can’t people just act nice, and
Simply enjoy a good Festivus!
Two days until Christmas and all thru the town,
Omicron was dormant, until it was found.
It arrived Monday, what’s that you did say?
Not shocking at all since flights came Saturday.
They don’t have it. They’re tested.
It’s not possible, not true.
Except that they do,
And now, so do you!
We want to work and enjoy our lives!
Watch us get shut down again,
Once the money goes bye-byes.
Locals Christmas feels darker,
More bad news, just lame.
Hunt’s just the frontman
For bigger fish on bigger planes.
Town is all pumped up,
with cheer and despair.
Something doesn’t feel right,
it’s all wrong and unfair.
Live each day to the fullest,
all you locals who care.
We’ve at least got each other,
but even that’s up in the air.
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
Beth is sending extra encouragement to those on the front lines. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.