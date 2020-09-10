How many times have you been out on the town since the pandemic started? How about dining at a restaurant? Be honest. While takeout dining has been a friend of mine both pre- and post-pandemic, I can count on one hand how many times I’ve dined in a restaurant since March, and only two of those happened in Aspen.
This summer pained us, drained us and took nips at our soul, but now that Labor Day has come and gone, and the first snow has fallen, I’m wondering where the time went? Suddenly outside dining has a ticking clock next to the same countdown to ski season.
My husband and I were invited to dinner last Friday night at Duemani, or “old Rustique” as I kept telling my husband for reference. It was delicious, by the way, but I digress. My big second dinner out in Aspen was as weird as it gets, for an Aspen local anyway. A night of characters and cruise ship castoffs made me feel like I definitely wasn’t in Kansas, nor was I really even in Aspen. It was bizarre.
Getting ready for the evening was an experience in and of itself. I haven’t dressed up in a while, not even Aspen-casual, (which used to mean nice jeans, cute top and heels — and still does, for me). The nice shirts and blouses still hanging in my closet felt dated, at best, or like some former version of myself. I picked a shirt I still liked, as well as jeans, but was completely lost on shoes. Duemani probably doesn’t do flip-flops, eh? My husband felt my hip sneakers were fine, but despite being on trend and shiny, they just weren’t right.
I wore heels! I put on lip gloss! What? Lip gloss is not recommended underneath a mask that you occasionally inhale when riding a bike, by the way. The strange painted-face, Barbie-footed version of myself made me feel like a stranger in a strange land, so of course, I forgot my mask and had to go back to the house and grab it.
Going back for a mask is about the only thing you can go back to these days. There’s no going back to the days of old Aspen, nor to the summer of 2019, which likely had the same amount of strangers dining in restaurants.
Our first stop for the evening was the Gonzo Gallery to check out Michael Cleverly’s exhibition of wood-carvings and paintings. I don’t know Mr. Cleverly personally, but I do know he was a Woody Creeker for many years before leaving the valley, as so many interesting characters do around here. The work was dark, fantastical, inspired and had an approachable familiarity to it, despite price tags that were out of reach for my pocketbook. My husband and I each picked our favorites, one that could fit into our current home, and another that we could dream upon if we actually had a yard. After all, you’re nothing if you haven’t got yard art in Aspen. You might as well pack it up and go back to your first home.
After a spin through the gallery and some chatting we turned on our lights and biked through the summer night toward “old Rustique” and the nearest bike rack.
The juxtaposition of a funky and former Woody Creeker’s perspective and a night out in Aspen 2020 was not lost on me. It set the tone for the entire evening. Who. Are. All. Of these. People? It was the first time I’d been on restaurant row all summer. The scene was that of a Carnival Cruise ship drop-off. The sidewalks were jam-packed. Folks were dressed to the nines. Good thing my mask was stuck to my face with lip gloss to cover up my gaping.
This is all good for biz, I get that, but I guess it still stops me in my tracks to bike a few blocks from home and see no one I know. Well, except for the servers, of course. Though with the masks and the fact that I live in sweatpants at home, I didn’t really know them either.
We looked for our friends who told us that they’d be sitting outside. As we scanned the massive outdoor seating area, we didn’t recognize a soul. We stepped indoors to look for a host only to find our friends dining inside! I felt like I was on vacation in a city, where everyone seemed to know everyone and we were the visitors. I went from socializing with locals over Cleverly’s chimerical totem poles to feeling like my shoes were “last season” at the port of call. The Gonzo Gallery was but a tiny postage stamp on a great big Amazon Prime package that now envelops most of Aspen. Strange, but not unexpected.
Despite the sleek uniform look of overnight delivery, I’ll take the unique charm and anticipation of a tattered postage stamp any day.
Dining out is something I’ve always enjoyed. I still enjoy it, but between Aspen’s port pricing and the dropping temperatures, it may be awhile before I venture out again.
This has been happening all summer, of course. It was a nice button at the end of summer 2020 for me. No hard-bodied volleyballers, but instead a giant masquerade ball, where the unmasked diners have come to roost. It was better than a kick in the pants, that’s for sure. And if you can drop the coin, the atmosphere and food were amazing. As a fellow local columnist would say, the characters are what make Aspen great. And I for one can’t stop thinking about how that psychedelic Mesoamerican totem pole might fit in my living room after all.