Greetings from beautiful southwest Colorado. Fall has been in full swing, and just so you Aspenites know, the colors are mind-blowing in other parts of the state, too. I will admit that I sneaked onto social media and saw pictures of Aspen this past weekend, which made me a tiny bit jealous, because in the words of a random (to me) Facebook commenter, “Aspen really does aspen trees!”
But enough about Aspen, let’s get away shall we? Let’s travel to mountain towns throughout Colorado that enjoy 50 cents to a $1 for the first hour of parking and a corresponding 50 cents to $1 for each additional hour. Sure, we’re collectively exhausted by the last six months of our lives (it shows elsewhere, too), but if you’re able to get away and keep yourself socially distanced, well then, what the hell? It may just cheer you up to the point where you feel rejuvenated for a minute.
My husband, dog and I left over a week ago for ... Colorado. Colorado has the word “rad” built right into it, and with good reason. We’ve traveled as far north as Steamboat Springs and as far south as Cortez, with a few stops in between, and all of it’s been rad. I wanted to go down roads I’ve never traveled before and so far have been successful in adding CO 9 and CO 149, and portions of CO 160 and CO 145 to the list.
If you’ve got time and gas money, I would highly recommend a trip on Highway 149. Holy Moses! Just when I thought I’d seen all the beauty there is to see in this state I pulled into Lake City in the fall. This is right around the time I spotted my first roadside cabin to which I told my husband, “I’d be perfectly happy renting a cabin one night,” to which he replied, “Perfectly happy getting fleas?” As we continued south I learned that roadside cabins are pervasive in southwest Colorado, and some are not as cute and charming as others, but I digress.
We crested four mountain passes in a day and took the scenic route a solid two hours out of the way to Pagosa Springs. Lake City turned into Creede which stopped us in our tracks before cruising through Wagon Wheel Gap toward Pagosa Springs. I realize that talking about beautiful places only makes people want to go there, so at the risk of ruining CO 149, good God, put it on your list. It’s stunning.
We all know that 2020 hasn’t been the best. So why expect more, right? Expectations ruin plenty of good times that are right at your fingertips. Since my time off got moved, pivoted, morphed then changed, I didn’t start our trip with high expectations. But I can say that I’m happy to be healthy, riding my bike and not reporting to work for a while.
Outfits and gourmet meals are vacation expectations per TV and what we see in Aspen. No makeup, no showers and burgers on the fly are the reality. We made a stovetop tuna casserole that was delish. Though, I’m sure hunger sauce and a 38-degree evening didn’t hurt.
Biking in the sunshine by day and enjoying a campfire by night was the expectation. Biking in long sleeves and donning every single layer including a fleece waffle-print union suit because the campsites are closed and fires are restricted is the reality.
I’m not saying I’m having a bad time either. I’m just being realistic.
The biking has been wonderful. Thus far we’ve clocked 150 miles of trail and 15,000 feet of climbing, which also means, ice cream! Now I’m coughing and feeling a little stuffy in my vacation reality.
No fires at camp when the overnight low is at or around freezing has been tough. A hot water bottle in the foot of your sleeping bag is a great fix, but you still have to get out of the tent after 12 hours inside. I’ve also learned that biking in 40-degree weather after the age of 40 is something I’d like to fervently continue, in a Sprinter van.
I’m telling you about this because about two weeks ago I wanted to scream. Sure Aspen’s beautiful, but we all need a break, especially in these crazy times. Life ebbs and flows, and fortunately I’ve been able to appreciate a solid timeout from the sidelines. I’m starting to feel replenished and after a couple more days I’ll be ready to get back in the game. Yes, I had to work hard at ignoring the outside world in order to do so, but I’d highly recommend it. Turn your phone off. Get thee to a T.J. Maxx and buy the velvet joggers! I’d bring ‘em all back to Aspen if I could, along with $1 parking and a Whitewater River Park.
Until then, I’m ready to catch more fall colors, even if they’re past prime. Go for a walk and try to catch a falling leaf. Brighten someone else’s day. I’m finally feeling like I’m capable of doing both.
Beth is enjoying a little respite. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com