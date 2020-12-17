Is it just me, or has it felt really expensive outside lately? And by expensive I’m not talking about the usual display of Aspen full-timers or part-timers, that would stop most Americans in their tracks. I’m talking about walking through town two days before Thanksgiving and seeing what can only be described as “Christmas in Aspen” tinfoil ski outfits. That kind of flashy wealth is reserved for Dec. 20 through Jan. 1 only.
Except it’s not. Move over offseason. Sayonara, steezy ski bums. Say hello to the people who bought the house sight unseen! “Why is the carpet wet, Todd? I don’t know Margo!”
It’s weird, and, like it or not, it’s our reality.
Aspen’s been changing since white folk came to town and staked their claim years ago. Transplant syndrome is nothing new. See something you like, declare it yours and poof! Yours it is, warts and all.
I moved to Aspen almost 20 years ago. The right job found me. Then I dressed up in a fur coat and asked a ski patroller if I could sit on the parked snowmobile and take a photo on it and he obliged. “Greetings from Aspen!” read my clever Christmas card, and the rest is history.
I fell in love. Aspen and its excess gave me funny material to laugh about and extra gigs to help pay for trips or toys and miles and miles of trails to explore and get lost in. It’s done that for a whole lot of us, which is why it feels like such a kick in the nuts when the wealth that once helped boost us, casually and politely reminds us that Aspen is not, nor was ever, ours.
“Aspen” is a brand we won’t shake anytime soon. As the world around us changes so, too, do our new inhabitants. Instagram is popular in 2020 and so is tagging yourself in the coolest place ever, such as Aspen. Or St. Barth’s or Verbier, the top of Machu Picchu, or, or, you get the point.
The 2020 tourists came to Aspen for Thanksgiving because they couldn’t travel abroad. They heard tinfoil was hot, and they’re absolutely correct. It can keep baked potatoes and people warm and toasty.
I’m not sure the sales person kept a straight face when selling identical mirror-ball space suits to said couple, but they looked like they were having the time of their pandemic lives. When I left work that day I was past due for a break and bordering on hangry. When I came across these two gems I stopped dead in my tracks.
There I was at the intersection of alpaca and designer eyeglasses, hangry, and in my generally-pissed-about-this-pandemic-life mood when I saw two foil packets in love walk past me and into the crosswalk. I stopped. I’m fairly certain I made noises. I grabbed my phone, laughing, simultaneously fishing for my camera. To what do I owe this lucky score? I saw one other woman FaceTiming on her phone point her screen in the direction of the couple and say, “How cute!”
Meanwhile, I was landing a plane, waving my arms, looking around for anyone who’s eyes I could recognize. Is no one else seeing this? If for no other reason than for being blinded by metallic fabric on an otherwise cloudy day. I’m not sure what was more shocking, the outfits or the fact that I was the only person in eyeshot having the look of her life. Those ridiculous outfits made my whole day.
And that, my friends, is just a snippet of Aspen life at the moment. The rich are getting richer. Those out of work and struggling, are still struggling. The gap between the two is growing larger by the minute. I heard that just a week or so ago, the food-bank line was the longest it’s been in months, while at the same time Pitkin County boasted one of its largest real estate deals for the season. Funny little place we live in isn’t it? Sometimes the funny is less ha-ha and more WTF.
Locals are quite the mix of recent well-heeled transplants, who can work from anywhere (or don’t have to) and those who are trying to keep their shifts/restaurants alive. What a mix indeed. With most of us keeping our circles tight, there just doesn’t seem to be that jolly old overlap from the days of old. Who knows?
With a vaccine on the horizon, we might want to mix and mingle come spring. Maybe the Red Onion will find a donor owner by then, too. I just hope I can keep my sense of humor for the onslaught of outfits that are due to arrive any day now, with their negative COVID-19 affidavits in hand.
Having a laugh at Aspen’s expense was a lot easier when so many people weren’t simply trying to stay afloat.
Until then COVID-19 cases are approaching red status, but we’re staying the course because in the wise words of the Wu-Tang, C.R.E.A.M — cash rules everything around me, especially in A-town. That’s a hip-hop lesson in life, if you weren’t already in the know. Good luck out there.
Beth is wondering if 2020 is still eligible for a mulligan. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com