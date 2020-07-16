What do mask madness, naughtiness on North Star and bucolic biking in the backcountry all have in common?
They’re all part of the new summer season behavior during this pesky pandemic. And I, for one, need some kind of break before I go postal.
I understand that life here is better than average. But with local law enforcement taking a nonenforcement approach and the city of Aspen’s “nice” campaign in lieu of cracking down on public health scofflaws, I’m really not sure what planet I’m on anymore.
Aspen is a busy place during its high seasons, and its workers become accustomed to certain levels of stress. That’s the deal. It’s not a typical summer season, however.
The pandemic has turned even the most seasoned service industry employee into a shell of his or her former self, begging for the weekend one day into the work week. Just the other day, I visited three places of business during my workday and each masked employee I faced had the same wide-eyed gaze that explicitly conveyed, “Help!”
I feel you. I really do.
I had a customer tell one of my employees that this whole mask thing would be done by the time the election rolled around. Ha! A friend of mine who works retail had a customer tell her, “These masks make it so hard to tell the difference between workers and people.” Ouch! And every other loyal, local customer I’ve served has “heard” that Aspen is going to shut down again. And to this scuttlebutt, I say, no one knows anything! Doesn’t that just want to make you roll out of bed and charge into work? Yeah, me neither.
What we do know is that Aspen is out of control. Those who work the front lines are feeling frazzled and need extra support. To finish a workday is to clear the next level of a video game with infinite levels, the reward being that you didn’t die, you’re not in quarantine (yet) and you’ll have enough money to pay the rent/mortgage. If you’re lucky, the weekend is near.
It had been over a month since I’d gone up to North Star for a paddle to clear my head, so after a morning spent on my bike attempting to do the same, I joined my husband for our standard up/down paddle at the preserve. Typically it’s a great calming escape.
Paddling upstream first has put me in the minority for years at North Star. I still feel akin to dim sum on a conveyor belt every time I paddle past a drunkard in an innertube. There we were, two plates of spectacular shumai motoring upriver, and I have to say the scene left me speechless. I should add that I was there at 5:30 p.m. There was so much to see and hear that I don’t think my husband and I spoke to each other for at least 30 minutes. Surprise, the river was full of people behaving poorly. My guess is that it takes around two to three hours, and at least twice as many White Claws, to get from Wildwood all the way down to the lower bridge on Highway 82. It’s no wonder the comatose floaters are shocked to see me.
Dogs were running amok. There were at least two party barges that ran the width of the river. Some floaters were deeply involved in text messaging, others drinking, and two in particular were having the most epic white boy fight both my husband and I have ever seen. We heard them as we came around a bend, or rather we heard, “Just admit it. Just admit you F!$@’d up bro!” Malibu’s Most Wanted replied with, “No bro, I live and die by the sword!”
Sounds like someone got a sword for Christmas.
The two young men gave the cast of “Dynasty” a run for their money. They continued their beef at the top of their lungs. All the while, the poor pup riding the paddleboard was hanging on for dear life, hoping for a night in a shelter over sticking it out with his owner. As far as nature preserve fights go, I only gave it two stars. If you’re going to ruin a pleasant experience in a preserve for everyone else around you, at least put someone in the drink. If only a moose or a goose could have intervened the old-fashioned way. That would’ve been epic. Young adults these days…
I retaliated by riding my bike so long and so far, that now I need to sit on a donut. I’ve never thought of myself as an endurance athlete ever, but I guess desperate times call for seven hours in the saddle and sores to match. We hardly saw a soul. The descents are always fun, and I even enjoyed technical sections that challenged me so much I forgot that there was global pandemic happening.
I just want to say that work is “extra” right now. Those who don’t deal with walk-up business serving the public may think we have a screw loose, but they don’t understand. If you see me, feel free to blink once for standard support and twice if you need to be pulled off the floor for help, anytime. If I can insert humor or back you up in any way, I will. We must take care of each other extra right now, too. I hope that I can leave my rants behind me soon. But then again, flu season is supposed to be epic this year.