Wildflowers are one of my favorite finds when I’m outside. I love to learn about them just as much as I love to stop and stare at them. I even love running into Dame’s rocket and the occasional bright red poppy despite them both being invasive species that aren’t naturally found around here. With that said, this past week has brought in quite a lot of invasive species, wouldn’t you say? Sure are purty to look at, but definitely not a natural occurrence.
How can a small town so full of rad outdoor activities and natural beauty be such a magnet for people who couldn’t care less about either? Because it’s Aspen, that’s why.
Aspen is turned up right now. It’s truly a sight to see! And if by sight, you’re thinking views of the Elk Mountain Range, think again. Private jet parking is full, so think of people whose faces froze at least 15 to 20 years ago. The Fourth of July crowd — aka the Christmas crowd in shorts — is a see-and-be-seen kind of crew. They will stop at nothing to be photographed in front of the Maroon Bells wearing a three-tiered tennis skirt and lime green sports bra with a cropped translucent rain jacket so that they can post said triumph on Instagram.
Every summer we all ponder this question. OK, maybe not everyone, but if you still scratch your head and find yourself bewildered by the invasive species that inhabit these parts around the Fourth of July, you’re not alone.
Remember when Aspen had rad stuff to do outside that made people want to hike nearby 14ers, bike the Government Trail and even send it on Slaughterhouse Falls? Yeah, I guess I don’t either. But I do, sort of.
When I moved here, I can recall an elder co-worker pointedly telling me that women here aged gracefully. I had done an internship in Palm Beach and recalled a lot of plastic surgery. She assured me that Aspen was not like that, and I’d see more weathered folks here because they love to play outdoors. Ha! There’s a lot of filler in town at the moment, but I guess Aspen’s long been subject to invasive species.
Anytime I ride my bike in the Hunter Creek Valley is a time to be aware of the potential mass hiking parties that can be found on the valley floor. I rode solo the other day and was cognizant of the fact that I would not be ripping full speed ahead on my bike. I cautiously approached a few small flocks of hikers with a ring of my bell and a friendly, “coming up behind you on your left.”
I forget how many people think I’m among the ranks of Shaun White since I’m on a bicycle in the woods. By the way, I’m fully aware that Shaun White is a male, Olympic snowboarder who has little to do with biking, but I’ve come to realize that for those who come from outside our strange bubble, the connection between Shaun White and myself is very close. There I was, riding my bike through the trees, like the crazy daredevil I am, when I saw a group of 10 or so people walking single file in the tightest spot on the trail. Each was dressed to the nines in the most beautiful athleisure none of them will ever wear again, and they looked at me as though I was throwing McTwists right next to them. Or maybe that’s just the way their faces look all the time: surprised judgment.
Oof! Where was I? There was so much bling I got distracted. Oh yeah, Aspen is hot, baby! At least this particular gaggle was out enjoying the natural beauty that surrounds us. Meanwhile, I was trying to remember the peace and quiet I felt among the wild rose, penstemon and shoulder-high larkspur before I was thrust back into the current state of affairs in Aspen.
Anyone been on Buttermilk recently? The fields of lupine are insane. When they aren’t being insane, the wild rose will blow your mind. You simply have to care about that sort of thing to feel it hit. Some of the holiday crowd might never even know. Sigh. More for us.
It’s clear that while we have insanely fun outdoor activities at our fingertips, some people see Aspen for the A-list place it has become — lunching and shopping, then dinner, oh my!
It is safe to say that some of our visitors made even more money during the pandemic, because there is clearly money to burn. Hopefully, that trickles down to the worker bees. After the wild ride they’ve been through the past 15-odd months, they might actually find themselves back to a solid baseline by the end of summer,
By the time this goes to print, I’ll be floating on a raft down the main fork of the Salmon River in Idaho. I even have my very own invasive species sticker (for the boat). I’m fortunate and grateful to be able to escape the augmented and invasive crowd for a spell for some good ol’ fashioned life outside. As every peak in Aspen’s high season goes, it’s best not to take any of it too seriously. Have a laugh, then go marvel at the fields of native wildflowers just within your reach.
