With two mountains down, and two to go, it’s hard to believe we made it through another weird winter of pandemic in a ski town. I’m sorry — did I say the “P-word?” What I meant was … what a ski season and, sheesh, has life been weird!
Buttermilk had its way with bacon and Highlands hoarded as many non-skiing partygoers as it did skiers this past Sunday. I’m personally ready for the ski season to be done. I know such words are sacrilege around here, but it’s my truth. When I read the calendar in November, April 17 marked the end of ski season, and that is how it shall finish for me. I realize that keeping Ajax open is a great PR move, but I’m all set, thanks. No need to beat a dead horse. I’ve got travel on the brain.
I like to ski and I’ve skied over 100 days before, but for lack of a better term, I’ve lost that lovin’ feeling. My get up and go, got up and went. Call it ski-pandemic-service fatigue. Once my crazy quest for 100 was complete, I turned to morning dog walks, and I couldn’t be happier. Sometimes you want to ski with gusto well into April, and other years, you just don’t.
This winter was busy. We were still, by all accounts, in a pandemic. There were ski turns to make and “normal” life to get back to. If you ask me, we’re all still trying to catch up to the overwhelming changes and stresses we’ve endured individually, and as a community over the past two years. The s*#t was real. So, if you’re still a little discombobulated, it’s cool. That’s a perfectly acceptable state.
If we’re lucky, Aspen will catch a quick respite. While we’ve never been much for “normal” around here, there are a few moments that have made me feel OK. The Spring Jam Block Party was one of those moments. Sure it was crowded, which can still be jarring in a post-COVID world, but once I found some space it felt a bit like the Aspen I could count on for a good time. Nathaniel Rateliffe and the Night Sweats in the street for free? Sure! The website spoke of food trucks; I saw none. What exactly has Aspen got against a food truck?
Earlier that same day I ran into a bunch of locals. It was like the days of yore when you could bump into locals left and right, be it at the grocery store, work or walking down the street. Some young, some old, some newer to town, some lifers, but the common thread throughout each interaction was gratitude. Each human being I encountered shared the same sentiment. We’re not sure what the hell is going on anymore, but it sure is nice to see a friend, have a rad backyard to play in and enjoy a free show — even if we didn’t have a food truck.
Aspen’s Armory Hall is the next latest and greatest project from the city of Aspen. If I could get past the info page I would take the survey, but I had to sign up and create a password, and honestly, that’s where I stopped. In all seriousness, I think a food court sounds lovely. Then again, I think a town with local-serving businesses where one can dine in and perhaps even feel fancy enough to be served in her seat would be better, but that Carnival cruise ship has sailed. If Aspen’s community can get a consolation prize of a food court where we can all stand and order food and find a seat, then so be it.
If the Armory actually comes together as a place to meet and eat, I think at least one purveyor should offer a rotating menu of Aspen’s favorite fallen foods: i.e., Turkey Terrific, LaCo’s No. 2 and No. 4, Bear Breath Wings, Tagliatelle w/Shrimp and so on…
It feels as though offseason has arrived and since it might not last very long, I suggest you take advantage, lick your wounds, get out of town and reset. You might even have enough time to log in and create an account with the city to submit your feedback on the Armory and whatever else is cooking.
This time of year is a mix of emotions. It’s sad to close down another season, even if your snow stoke is low. Yesterday’s snow totals would’ve been enough for me to click my heels and hop out of bed a month ago. And, I’m sure it was enough for those heartily carrying the stoke. Feeling fatigued after a season of hustle, bustle and pivot should be honored in whatever way you wish. Celebrate the end by donning a tutu, or making plans for a bike ride — dealer’s choice!
It’s time to wrap up this season and carefully put it in storage. The stoke will return again and hopefully gratitude will prevail, if locals have anything to do with it.
Beth is checking on weather in other parts of the world. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.