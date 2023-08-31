I know Aspen hasn’t been a small town in the traditional sense for a long time. It is, nonetheless, a small town. You can say hi to neighbors while skiing or hiking and run into other townsfolk at the grocery store. Cheesy at that may sound, those small-town niceties were part of Aspen’s charm in wooing me here.
Is it me, or is it starting to get weird? OK, OK, weirder. Not Aspen Art Museum sidewalk sculpture weird, but still, off. “Beetlejuice” anyone?
In general, people don’t say hello anymore. The recent newbies are used to keeping their heads down and not engaging, I guess. I find myself guilty of the same from time to time. And maybe it's coincidence, but it seems like when they do, it’s only for others in their ilk. There’s not a lot of crossover these days. I miss the good ’ol days of friendly, symbiotic relationships.
We’re nearing the end of the season and our patience. Coming up to four abreast on the sidewalk is enough to send me into a small pre-work rage. Running into friends who’ve also been hard at work is sure to carry a lighthearted exchange, and almost certainly a quick vent on the latest crop of tourists. Get used to it y’all. If you can let your buildings rot and projects languish until it’s right for the great “RH experiment” you can do whatever you like. Community is going to have to be sought out and fought for.
I did one of my normal dog walk routes the other day, but not at my normal time. It was around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning — the perfect time for ath-leisure, doodles and strollers. My dog and I came up to a chunky yellow lab accompanied by two women and one man. I didn’t recognize them as locals, which didn’t surprise me. Let’s just say it out loud, you can just tell when you’re dealing with a non-local; look for hats or shirts that read, “Local.” They typically don’t engage. Maybe it’s a city thing and they’re simply not used to neighborly interaction?
The guy was wearing a C9 hat, which told me most of what I needed to know. Our dogs got the zoomies and stopped for a quick romp together. We all smiled and then the strangest thing happened, C9 walked up to me, hand outstretched, and said, “Hi, I’m George, what’s your name?” Stunned, I shook his hand in return and said, “I’m Beth, nice to meet you.”
Was this happening? Did a newbie/part-time/sometime/tourist just politely engage in a small-town pleasantry? By George, the answer was “yes.” That’s what this place has been missing. And that’s exactly what I like about living here. Small-town livin’. Chatting with the postman. Saying hi to people whose name you’ve forgotten while remembering their dog’s name. Talking about the weather together. Real “Mayberry RFD” stuff. Be a billionaire, I don’t care! Just act nice!
Get off your phone in the crosswalk. Look up from your phone before heading into said crosswalk. Get your stupid e-bike off the sidewalk, councilman (also while on your phone). Stop using FaceTime and speakerphone in front of others as if their ears can’t hear. It’s obnoxious! Try to be present. If you trip while staring at Aspen Mountain, I will help you up.
I feel like I’ve come to the conclusion-acceptance that 50% of people suck. They’re owned by their devices and lack consideration for others in a me-me-and-more-of-me world. Our world changed with the pandemic and made folks even more ME-centric, as well as cagey and socially awkward. Amplify that here since Aspen became a mass-receiver site set high in the hills away from hurricanes, blistering heat and earthquakes, and you’ve got the recipe for interesting interactions, or at the very least, you might literally run into self-absorbed bots dressed in Western Wear or ath-leisure. It depends on the bot.
I have to believe that most locals have good energy and while the town as we knew it has set sail, we’re still sifting through its latest shape and feel. Ultimately, I work hard and live a pretty good life, for which I’m grateful and that’s what matters. Be top on the Forbes list of billionaires, or be a colorful, multi-jobbed, side-hustling local, but remember your manners and at the very least smile back if someone greets you with a hello.
Because you never know when those nice townsfolk will hunt you down until you say hello back.