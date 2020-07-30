It’s the end of July already and the energy in town feels spent. No one wants to wish summer over, ever, but summer 2020 has me daydreaming about a crisp, quiet fall day — if that still exists. Local culture feels a little threatened at the moment. We’re outnumbered and defeated, which is never a winning combination.
It hasn’t been a normal summer, so spare me the “this happens every year” sentiment. I’m not biting any hands that feed us, but I do think we all deserve the opportunity to be treated as human beings who are living and working during a pandemic. For those of you waiting for me to drop that “P” word, drink up. We can play this drinking game until 2021 if you like. Our coping mechanisms are likely still the same, quarantined or not. But I digress.
The 1% is unsure of how to spend all their money, so they’re staying in Aspen longer. Cool. Meanwhile, those who work are trying to figure out how they’ll stay employed, while also potentially homeschooling their children, again. The expectation that Aspen be a five-star resort with all the fixings is also still a given, even during a pandemic. Drink. No one said life was fair.
If you feel like the current weather forecast for Aspen is cloudy with a chance of pitchforks, you might be right. Aspen has long been known for its uncanny ability to unite the masses and invite everyone to the table. But sky-high rent, high-end chain stores and the ever-widening wealth gap has changed the face of this once funky old mining town and its motley crew of local residents.
Locals don’t want to go into town anymore. There isn’t much in it for them, except work. Getting a spot at the park has become difficult. Getting a takeout order is difficult. Are we in an adjustment phase as a resort community? You bet. Along with other small mountain towns of mass appeal like Jackson and Sun Valley, we’re getting crushed right now. We’re transitioning through challenging times and while we absolutely want to keep businesses afloat, I’m wondering what the long-term costs will be.
Most locals would just like to enjoy the fruits of their labor and go out for ice cream, a slice of pizza or a drink, but everyone’s so maxed out that they’re not in the mood to jockey for grass at Wagner Park. Neither am I.
The heart and soul of Aspen has intrigued me since I moved here almost 20 years ago. The people and the vibe have always been unique. Then the downtown property got snatched and I do believe some people now come here for the “good shopping.” Strange indeed.
Despite the changes, the people and the community spirit have always been hearty. I realize we’re in a moment in time and that this too shall pass. But still. This summer has made me feel like the spirit of Aspen up and left. More likely is that the spirit is simply too busy figuring out how to survive the next move, to put on its party hat. It almost makes me miss the odd months of quarantine. At least then I felt more connected to my tribe.
It’s tough living with the rich and infamous.
Aspen’s vibe has been turned upside down. And while that may happen for a breath or two every season, something about this flip feels a little hinky. It feels like the power-wielding, Lululemon-wearing, filthy-rich maskless yahoos are taking over, and we’re letting them because we’re too tired to fight. I have 22-year-olds asking for investor discounts in my shop because apparently that’s something growing up with access to everything has taught them.
And this is where I realize the problem isn’t unique to Aspen. This is the doing of our society as a whole. Nicely done, America!
So let’s just take a minute and breathe. August is all but here, so we’ll find out what’s up with school soon, and deal. The tourists-cum-transplants will be here for their first September on Aspen trees, which will blow their minds. Hopefully to a place of real, unapologetic appreciation for where they dropped their latest pin. And after that, no one really knows. I wouldn’t mind seeing a few newbies learn how to hike in a snowy/rain mix, or at the very least attempt to skin up Ajax with downhill gear. A little hazing might do them some good.
If we locals keep true to ourselves and the reasons that brought us here, it has to rub off a little, right? We take incoming classes of frosh every year, so let’s stick with the program and show them how we do. Except that feels like an impossibility because entitled humans board planes when the going gets rough. They’ll be back in Miami as soon as the last golden leaf falls.
If the pandemic hadn’t happened (drink), I would be in Jamaica on a family vacation right now. I can remember coordinating schedules and at one point thinking, “Jamaica in July is gonna be really hot.” What a brat. What I would do to be sitting on a beach in Jamaica right now. At least I get to be in Aspen, Colorado. If you didn’t already know, it’s so hot right now. Hot with an increasing chance of pitchforks anyway.
No matter what you believe, no matter where you stand politically, everyone is like an exposed nerve on a tooth right now, wondering why it hurts to chew. Because there is a pandemic going on, nerds! (Drink.)