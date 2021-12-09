I think a lot of us have been feeling bummed out by humanity lately. And that’s just life. Bring it around to Aspen and we’ve got our own special set of problems. When we aren’t praying for snow and looking for housing, we’re quickly reminded that Christmas and New Year’s are still set for their regularly scheduled appearances. Cue the jingle bells!
December can be tough. Expectations are running high and celebrations surround us with sparkle and cheer, whether we feel sparkly and cheery or not. Did I get cards out in time? There’s all of this undo pressure even if you try to resist it. One day is up while the next two might just be down. Is it just me, or do we need a Christmas miracle?
Not having enough staff or stamina matters not. Rumor has it that restaurant reservations in Aspen are chock full beginning Dec. 26 until the new year. The people who read the local papers will be very busy. The holiday spirit feels like someone may have taped its mouth shut and stuffed it in the trunk of a car.
What all of this means is that it’s time for the power of the small. Sometimes the down days take over and feel insurmountable. Yet, other times it’s the smallest nuggets of day-to-day life that help pull us out from long, dark stretches.
Just when everything feels like a steaming crap sandwich something small will brighten my mood. Like the other night, when I left work. I walked outside and noticed the trees in the mall were all lit up. Maybe they’d been like that the night before, and I hadn’t noticed, but something about those tacky LED icicles dripping on repeat got me a little jazzed. Then I remembered the lights on Fanny Hill last year and that amazing multicolored tree at Anderson Ranch and wow! Holiday lights are the coolest!
I went back to my humdrum daily chores and chattering skis on mostly manmade snow and felt the grumps return. When will it snow? Should I even bother tuning my skis? Every year I wonder what the holidays will look like. How gnarly will they be? Think anyone will cut the gas lines during subzero temperatures again?
And then, poof! Just like that a little more Christmas spirit got worked into my day. My friend gave me an essential oil roll-on in the holiday blend of “Citrus Forest” as an early Christmas present. If that doesn’t trip my trigger and make me feel soothed, nostalgic and happy! I want to keep it under my nose all day. It’s the perfect add-on for any mask. Score two for the senses! Sight and smell still work.
I read Wendle Whiting’s column last week and my heart ached. I feel you brother! Aspen’s remaining townsfolk feel disconnected and burned out, plus we have this paltry snowpack. Boo, hiss. Sometimes I just want to skip Christmas. Except, I started to unwrap ornaments at work to help with the decorating process. The glass balls were shiny, sparkly, sugar-dipped and delicate. Each one felt like its own special story waiting to be shared. The weight and shape of each one was unique. Then, poof, two hours went by! The sense of touch took my mind away from the December downers.
This year’s Christmas tree hunt was sure to be muddy if we didn’t watch the weather closely. We waited until snow was in the forecast and the skies were mostly overcast to tromp through the mostly snowless forest and cut down a Christmas tree. Despite the dull, brown forest floors, we bushwhacked and kept it adventurous. And damn if that tree ain’t a beauty! The sight of it standing tall, impressive. The smell of the fresh pine shocks my system every time I’m near it. Nothing beats a real tree in your house to perk up end-of-year blues.
By my count, taste and sound are the only senses left to get in the Christmas spirit. Since I’m an eater, I plan on comfort eating until 2022, but will add Christmas cookies for good measure. And since no baking is complete without some background music, I’m sure there’s some holiday music that will put me in the mood, no matter how hard the day at work might have been.
I’m sure agitation will find me again, and again, through the next month. That is a foregone conclusion. Now that Aspen is “city-lite,” agitated aggravation feels like it’s not going anywhere.
Sometimes hyper focus on the super small, using our ever acute senses, can give us a little pick me up. And there’s a lot of power in that. They’re tools available to all of us if we just take a minute to sniff it out. I’m not saying it’s a cure for depression, but if someone throws me a rope in the whitewater, I’ll take it.
Christmas is over two weeks away which means the show has only just begun. Keep your senses intact along the way and you might just come out on the other side.
Beth is coming to her senses. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.