Ahhh, offseason, wait, winter?
Yep. Just when you started to find your offseason groove complete with a plaid shacket and the newest pumpkin spice selections at the grocery store, Old Man Winter thought he’d stop by for a visit. He wasn’t completely unannounced, but he was less of a charming Ullr and a touch more Cousin Eddie if you ask me.
In case anyone forgot, or any newcomer was unaware, we live in a ski town. And no, I’m not ready for ski season either. I’m on Team Plaid Shacket and enjoy colored leaves, desert road trips, Crockpot cookery and a little football, even if I’m not fully paying attention. It’s my jam. And I know it’s many of yours, too.
Fall’s always been full of color and bear encounters. It comes with the season. Is it just me, or has anyone else been concerned about our local bears’ “B.M.’s” I mean, I’ve been here long enough to know that, in fact, a bear does s--t in the woods, as well as on sidewalks, lawns and roadways, but wow. You guys feeling OK? I guess I’m used to the standard berry- and seed-laden scat as opposed to whatever has unleashed itself in the gastrointestinal system of the bears all over town this year. Crabapples may be tasty, but they aren’t a native food of Pooh and friends, and it shows, but I digress.
Aspen’s fall was as spectacular as ever this year, bear bowel movements and all. It seemed to start later than usual then lingered on, giving us all unexpected joygasms on our way to work while feeding our souls on weekend playtime. What a treat!
Amid all the beauty right here in our backyard, the all-important respite from work also has begun. Offseason trips are underway and I love hearing what everyone’s got cooking. Paris, Barcelona, The Dolomites and even Peru. And don’t dismiss road trips here and there. Hard work pays off when a getaway is planned, no matter how big nor small the miles traveled.
My husband and I got to visit family on the East Coast and in the Midwest, which while splendid, gave me pause on my next flight. Normally, I’m all in to fly somewhere, but back-to-back delays/cancellations had me more than happy to sneak out of town via truck to go ride mountain bikes. Gooseberry Mesa was our home for a couple days and the mountain biking did not disappoint!
Riding Slickrock Trail is unlike anything we have around here. Four hours on a bike in our neck of the woods might yield you 3,000 vertical feet, while four hours on the Mesa took us a mere 500 feet up and down giant slabs of rock as well as through tight meandering canyons. Riding bikes for a few days was great. Coming home to ride bikes some more was the cherry on top! The weather was perfect, a multitude of color still painted the valley floor and all of it accessed from my front door. Magic.
Then, despite having weather forecasting and knowledge a plenty, Cousin Eddie (see above) rolled into the valley early Sunday morning and plopped himself on our laps, proclaiming, “She’s a beaut, Clark!” like it or not. And just like that, it’s winter!
This may sound unpopular, but I CAN wait. Nooo problem. I haven’t actually put anything in the slow cooker yet! And what about the pumpkin spice? When I got to work on Monday I was not alone. There was a collective feeling of impending doom and at the very least, “not yet please,” that just couldn’t be shaken. Down jackets and snow tires weren’t yet in place. I appreciate turtlenecks since I wear them for six months a year here. Yet, I firmly declared that I would not be wearing one in the month of October! Then I put one on the very next day. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.
Of course, I saw the forecast. Everyone did. That doesn’t mean I waxed my skis; nor did I crave peppermint. I need more time with the color orange! Tell Cousin Eddie he can come back in December! He’ll be respected for the charming, dashing Old Man he truly is, just let us have another bike ride or at the very least, another day to wear our shackets.
Le sigh. If that were the case we wouldn’t be here, right?
Snow is never a really bad thing. Our natural environment relies on this part of the cycle, no matter how much I’d rather create a Currier & Ives backdrop for it first. While cold, blustery and tough on the psyche, this time of year is necessary. I told my husband that I could feel everything dying and that it was affecting my mood. And like the positive guy he is, he reminded me that it’s not really death, but a long hibernation until spring. Okay, fine, you got me! The morning snowfall was actually quite beautiful yesterday.
We’ve always got the end of Daylight Savings Time to send us into a spiral and make us feel like we live in the Arctic Circle. Until then, you’ll just have to get used to the jarring and occasionally endearing Cousin Eddie while he gets comfortable.
Plan your Halloween costumes accordingly! Beth can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com