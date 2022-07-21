It’s mid-July, and while the flowers are blooming and the rains are keeping Colorado from being on fire, there’s a different kind of fire burning. It’s a slow burn of sorts, underground if you will. Town looks like business as usual. Yet, the inner fires of the service-working locals have been stoked. Smoke is gently seeping out of their ears, while they patiently smile through guest interactions. Summer burnout is just around the corner!
Could we maybe, possibly be less “extra” than last week, please? I’ve been devoid of time in nature. Yes, I get in walks almost daily, and bike rides are numbering only twice a week at the moment, but a solid 24-hour stint in the woods is what I’m really craving. I fear my lack of any substantial forest bathing is starting to show. That’s how we survive here, or at least, how I survive.
Summer in Aspen always brings in an eclectic bag of tourists, and this summer is certainly no exception. And regardless of the clientele, summer is fleeting. Locals know this and right around now is when panic blends with the simmering burnt-out coals of one’s soul. The summer checklist has been illuminated, and a lust for the activities listed kicks into high gear.
Have I hiked anything yet? What about camping? When will I go? Car camp or backpack? I haven’t been on the river yet! Snowmass concert, Sunday at the Music Tent. More patio time! Ruedi, Twin Lakes, Mountain Fair! How about a little road trip? I need to make a plan to bike Monarch Crest! But WHEN?
Yeah, it’s kind of like that. Of course, it varies from person to person and activity to activity. I need a 24-hour solo mission a la Aspen eighth-grade Outdoor Ed. I want intense forest bathing that leaves me gazing at the Milky Way and waking up a little chilly, but rested and not wanting to leave my sleeping bag.
These are the things I fantasize about when I’ve spent the better part of my day having small bits of vital energy scooped out of me with a melon baller by the needs and wants of work life — metaphorically speaking, of course. The people we serve are having the fun we wish we were having. Or so we think. I can tell you that my fun and their fun are likely very different. Although when you’re in the thick of it and feel like work bleeds into another weekend and suddenly it’s mid-July, it’s all you can do to put some sort of planned adventure on the books.
A friend of mine texted me back on a delay saying he was at Avalanche Ranch. I had questions. How long had he been there? When did he go? Exactly how great did/does it feel and was he still there? Yet another friend shared with me that she got out and bagged a peak, slept outside and that the wildflowers were “insane.” I asked for pictures. Both of these friends are smiling bigger now, and I reek of desperation.
Take bits of my winter all you want. It’s six months long. But take my summer? Over my dead body. Did you know there are certain flowers that only bloom during the month of July? Service industry is wearing on the soul, and the soul can only be fed and mended by escaping up in them thar hills. Come to think of it, the last time I camped was in April. Quick, someone send camp coordinates!
I need a macro-dose of a microadventure, stat. If something has felt a little off lately, it might be that you’re close to being deep fried with a side of panic, and outside is the answer. Someone will inevitably talk about how many weekends of summer are left and when you look at your melon-balled exterior in the mirror, you’d better have a plan in motion before you end up breathing fire on someone.
Here’s a little-known fact about me: I have never been backpacking. You heard me. Never, ever. I’ve hiked 14ers and floated the Grand Canyon twice, and have oodles of truck-camping escapades under my belt, but as of this, my 20th summer in Colorado, I still have never put it all on my back and gone the distance. Sounds like the time is nigh.
I don’t care if I backpack, bikepack or simply drive up the pass and find a spot at Lincoln Creek for the night, I want to sleep outside. I want to spot high alpine wildflowers I haven’t seen in a while and listen to a crackling campfire that makes me forget all about phones, TVs and wanton guest requests. If I can achieve this state, balance shall be restored.
I shudder to think that most working folks are feeling the exact same way as me. The good news is that you really don’t have to go far. But you do have to go, as your sanity depends on it. Take a day out in the woods and relish this beautiful place we get to call home. Go make it happen, before it’s too late!
Beth is making plans and can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.