Something has changed. The pandemic isn’t over, and we’re far from being fully vaccinated, but there’s a little something in the air that just feels different. Is it spring? Is it light? Or is it hope? I’m thinking it’s a dash of each.
It’s become evident to me in the past few years that the deep dark months of winter take a toll on us. I used to work for an attorney who went surfing in Australia during January. Nicely done, mate! I now see the value of that voyage more than ever.
Light is a funny thing. The more of it you receive, the better all of your systems seem to function. Of course, I would agree. But, there’s actual science behind it. Natural light and sunshine boost vitamin D, it helps to ward off seasonal depression, improves sleep and even reduces health risks of fluorescent lighting.
We have a long list of things to be grateful for here in this valley, and sunshine should not be discounted. Arizona takes first place in sunshine and Florida may be the Sunshine State, but don’t count Colorado out. Colorado actually has more sunny days than Florida.
When the light makes its way back and the days inch longer and longer toward spring, you can actually feel the sun’s rays getting closer to us. It may sound cold to be surrounded by feet of snow on a 32-degree day, but if the sun is shining on you, and the skies are just the right blue, you might actually come home and smell like the beach.
Skinning Tiehack has always been popular, even when it was unpopular. It’s a great sunny pitch with something for everyone: training-worthy steep pitches, restful recovery stretches, killer views and wide open space. It’s likely that many residents and visitors’ first skin path was on Tiehack. It’s home to hikers year-round. I think we can all agree that Tiehack is a gem — a secret powder pitch, free of frenzy on a powder day and a welcoming swath of psychological respite when you need sun, sweat and solitude, or even the company of a good friend.
So in search of all things light, I headed over on a quiet weekday to enjoy a sunny climb. Tiehack, however, is no longer a secret stash. Parking there has become a little tight. When we arrived around 10:30 a.m. we got one of the remaining parking spots to line the perimeter of the lot. By the time we had our skins on and were heading up the hill, a third middle row of parking had been created.
I used to only experience struggle on the uphill. I haven’t skinned anything since pre-season this year and I actually didn’t mind the slog. I had a great audio book in my ear and cruised rhythmically in the blazing sun.
Cruising is a relative term, of course. I may have passed a hiker or two early on, but apparently the real “Skimo” athletes arrive at Tiehack with 45 minutes or less to test their mettle. Several efficient feather weights sailed past me with the blink of an eye. If I’m not mistaken I think I even saw one of those enduros on his second lap as I skied down. Thanks for fun in the sun, Tiehack. You did not disappoint.
If you’re into tasty food and extra credit you can continue your skin over the bridge straight to the Big Red Wagon at the ARC. Chicken sandwich with extra pickles and French fries anyone? You earned it! We ate sandwiches on the tailgate of the truck and it sort of felt like we were vacationing in another ski town. The food was delicious, and affordable, and there wasn’t a single silver-clad microwave in sight.
Winter is far from over, but when light ushers you to and from work, or the mountain, or whatever your daily routine is, you take note. Sunset is nearing 6 p.m. these days. Hallelujah! Sure, Spring is roughly a month away and we will still see snowfall. However, spring snow (while the lifts are still running, talk to me again in May), has a happy and playful quality. The point is, things are looking up.
I like to get cozy with the best of them, but enough’s enough. Get outside and soak up some rays. I’m in. Who’s with me? I got a little sunburn the other day, and while my shoulders look like I was going for angel wings, I’ll take vitamin D in any form I can. Take that, winter blues.
My grandma loved to tell us that variety is the spice of life. And while Inuit people may have a variety of names for snow, it seems as though we Aspenites are happy to seek out myriad ways to enjoy our time with it.
Beth is desperately seeking sunshine. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com