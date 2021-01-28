How did you spend your January? What normally feels like the longest of all the months went by surprisingly fast for me this year. The end of January typically feels like a finish line. We’re well past holidays and the darkest days, so it can only go up from here, right?
January has become rife with monthlong challenges in recent years. Most likely due to the timing of New Year’s resolutions, fresh starts and the like. If you’re plant-based curious, then maybe you tried Veganuary. Or maybe you were looking to reset your holiday booze cruise turned Class IV rapid excursion into a Dry January. I’ll do something for 30 days but not drink wine? Hard pass. Or, if cute, blended names, yoga and 30-day challenges are your thing, perhaps Yoganuary was a date. I chose the latter. My body needed a good stretch.
I found an online yoga teacher whose style I liked a couple of years ago. I could always find a class I liked in a time slot that worked for me, so I subscribed to her free YouTube channel and have enjoyed her instruction ever since. Don’t get me wrong, going to a class with a bunch of other like-minded, bendy, sweaty types is fun, too, and I used to practice that way exclusively, but like everything else, things change.
The “before times” were full of sweaty classes with pumping music that left you invigorated and high on breath and flow. I look forward to that time again, but for now with life seemingly hamstrung by the pandemic, we’ve all found different outlets, hobbies and brain breaks.
Maybe it’s because I’m less bendy than I used to be, but a 30-minute yoga break has turned into mini-church for me. A 60-minute class feels like church and confession. God forbid I ever go back to a 90-minute class, it’ll feel like a week at an ashram!
Not everyone is into yoga and I get that. But what I enjoyed about this particular 30-day challenge of Yoganuary was the accessibility and ease with which I could participate. Finding and taking 30 minutes to close the door and do my own thing was really nice. I discovered something new every time and always felt better after. Feeling any kind of better at any moment in time these days is good and necessary.
The yoga teacher is a lovely British woman by the name of Cat Meffan. Maybe listening to her speak about “cosy jumpers” and being part of an online community from all over the world, made me feel like I’d traveled somewhere. Perhaps I was at a retreat, or maybe it was just my living room, but now I want to wear cosy jumpers and work on inversions too.
The point of doing the challenge was never to do it every day for the rest of my life. Or maybe it was. Mostly, I wanted to be accountable to something. I wanted to have a practice, and a positive, healthy one at that, to visit daily. Maybe it would help, maybe I would start to practice more yoga on my own. Either way, breathing and moving and connecting while simultaneously disconnecting is pretty groovy, and you don’t even have to bring up the pandemic.
Speaking of positivity, that’s what it’s all about after all. Get through this long cold January with whatever tools you’ve got and start to feel the sun get just a touch closer to our end of the hemisphere. I just watched a documentary that discussed group meditation and the Maharishi Effect. To generalize, it is the theory that if 1% of the population collectively gathered to meditate, then the overall health of the community improved. If we all do things to improve ourselves, we’re better for others, right? And if we keep spreading the love and gratitude, then maybe we’ll all make it through this winter better than we thought we would.
Robin and Kenny Smith of Meridian Jewelers certainly took the ball of positivity and gave it a roll in the right direction. The gift-card matching program that they initiated, and that ACRA has stepped in to continue, was just plain inspiring. In a time when people in our community are hurting, they found a way to spread some light that no doubt has rippled through town. I participated and feel like I won the food lottery. And no, it’s not yoga, or veganism, but for some reason the end results feel like it’s only adding to a wave of positivity that we all get to join in on to keep our community afloat. You dig?
Perhaps you feel an endorphin boost because you gave up animal protein or booze or skied every day or did a bunch of yoga and that’s awesome. Or maybe you didn’t do anything. There’s always February.
January is long and cold and unless you move to the Southern Hemisphere, it will always be that way. The days are only getting longer and the power of concentrated positivity might just start rolling your way when you least expect it.
Beth is stretching and finding light in places she least expected. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com