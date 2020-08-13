While the pace in Aspen hasn’t exactly slowed, I feel like I’ve exhaled for the first time since June. I left town for a couple days and took a big, giant breath of fresh mountain air. We Coloradans are pretty lucky to call this state home, crowded or not. Those of us living at elevation should consider ourselves even luckier. We can take big gulps of rescue breath most days, even if we walk just a bit farther than normal to enjoy them.
In the past few days, I’ve been able to play midweek hooky on horseback, sleep two nights out under the stars, ride the Monarch Crest Trail and check out some sweet, technical single track in Salida. That ought to make anyone feel recharged and grateful, and I am no different. Aspen’s proximity to all of it was just a short drive, which had me feeling even more grateful as I saw hordes of vehicles in the opposite lane as we headed home.
I haven’t had Saturdays and Sundays off in a handful of years, and now I remember why I skewed my schedule to have Sundays and Mondays off. By the time Thursday rolls around, I’m looking for the nearest exit. And with 2020 keeping us on our toes I’ve started looking for the exit on Tuesdays.
I was invited to head up Midway Trail on horseback on a Wednesday, so I figured out how to exit work in the middle of the week and left, lickety-split. At the risk of sharing a well-kept secret, I’ll say that heading up Independence Pass midweek felt almost like 2019! (Editor’s note: Beth wrote this column before the temporary closure of Independence Pass on Aug. 12).
There was hardly anyone around, we were all distanced by the length of a horse and the bandanna I wore around my neck felt more like an appropriate accoutrement, instead of the protective gear 2020 has made wildly popular.
Hooky on horseback had me taking selfies, and I kind of hate selfies. But my smile said it all. Sometimes you just need to do you, in whatever form it takes. Making a date with yourself (even though I wasn’t alone) is pretty important right now and something I would highly recommend.
By the time the actual weekend rolled around, I didn’t feel so pent up. What a refreshing change of pace! I haven’t done any Colorado exploring yet this summer, so we took off Friday night with plans to bike and sleep outside, which I also highly recommend.
One caveat — the weekend is, well, the weekend. I’ve never ridden the Monarch Crest Trail on a Saturday and likely won’t ever do it again. It’s a beautiful trail that mountain bikers, hikers and dirt bikers from near and far come to experience. It starts above 10,000 feet with excellent descents, views and wildflowers, but trying to coordinate such effort with multiple groups of nine-plus riders made for a slightly crowded and rushed ride, unlike past ventures. All told, I still spent a day in the woods on my bike in good company, and without cell service.
Our plan was to continue on to Crested Butte for more single track, but by the time we forged through the masses and ran the shuttle it was late. Crested Butte was still hours away, and likely just as crowded as Aspen. Salida was already abuzz with visitors like us looking for a bit of land to set up camp, so we stayed put and ventured into the hills. In the words of Van Halen, “Everybody wants some, I want some too!”
Driving and pedaling time gave me a bit of perspective on how to cope with life at the moment. Masks aren’t so bad. If you ate onions for lunch, you only have yourself to blame. You can rock bad breath, or spinach in your teeth or even a cold sore. Feeling snarky? Muttering snide comments has never been so easy and discreet! I can snicker and hide facial expressions. I can also take deep breaths, for when I need it most, complete with flared nostrils and gritted teeth, safely underneath my mask.
I may take 30-mile bike rides in the high country, but sometimes I still huff and puff on the slightly elevated grade up Spring Street on my way to work. No one can see my struggle, thanks to my mask. Well, unless I’m breathing so hard that I physically inhale my mask, but that’s only happened once, maybe twice.
Leaving Aspen is key. Distance makes the heart grow fonder, or, in this case, the heart starts to repair itself. Sure, getting out has felt much less crowded in the past, but we’re humans living on earth, in the United States, in Colorado in 2020, and we’re all looking for a slice of respite right now. Despite the extra bodies, there was still a touch more breathing room than I’ve felt recently, so I’ll take it.
Get out and take a mask. Campsites are at a minimum and forethought helps. So, too, does going on an off day, but I felt a little more like me when I got home. And then, on Mondays, I cry. What? We’re not out of the woods yet, and we have to let it out sometime. Mondays feel appropriate. That will hopefully all change soon.
Feed your soul. It deserves a nice meal and will give you all you need to get through to the next respite.