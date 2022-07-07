Happy July! Do you feel exhausted by the world at large? Our country? Life in general? Then you are not alone! I try to be positive in this platform I’ve been given. The Aspen Daily News didn’t hire me to write about politics, but rather to write about a slice of life in Aspen from my point of view, extra points if I can make it humorous. Though, I have to say that writing a column is getting tougher and tougher these days. And I read ’em all, so I know I’m not alone.
Before I let my privilege stick too far out, I will say that I’m always grateful to live here, to experience the life I do and of course, to have the opportunity to share life and perspective with my community at large, so thank you for that incredible gift.
That said, I feel like the well has been tapped dry. We, the working people of Aspen, are the minority, a dying breed. Walking through town doesn’t give you small-town vibes, but rather foreign anonymity. And the city of Aspen’s morph into a giant unnamed corporation is mostly complete. Le sigh.
I was going to skip the Fourth of July parade altogether since I had the day off. While I love a good patriotic display, my job is akin to a parade. Working retail in Aspen lets me live in the action — and by the time I’m done, I usually have just enough gas to eat, watch a little TV and go to bed, especially if it's busy.
My husband and I did a short morning hike on the Fourth of July, but our plan was to retreat to the peace of the preserve at Northstar. I wore red, white and blue, but it seemed reasonable, if not wise, to check down and be quiet in order to feel rested before another work week.
I felt like I’d successfully avoided large groups of people while off the clock, sometimes even making it a game and going a block out my way just to escape a large group. Just as the clock struck 11 a.m., I heard the motorcycle engines revving, the first-responder vehicles wailing and felt the energy oozing just a block away on Main Street. I had Fourth of July FOMO, so I made my husband walk with me to the nearest viewpoint.
I hooted and hollered and even got a piece of candy. The valley vets are always my favorite and make me feel humble and proud all at once. My dad served in Vietnam and while he’s no longer here, I get to honor him at the same time. This year the Planned Parenthood group was even more important to cheer on than ever, in my opinion. Giving women options in a country that is currently taking them away is important. As PP approached, I heard a group of middle-aged adults not 10 feet away from me start booing. They threw thumbs down at the group of marchers and shouted, “Boo! We love babies!”
And this is how I knew we’d devolved as a species. The old people from “The Princess Bride” emphatically booed peaceful Planned Parenthood parade participants in an Independence Day celebration. What the actual F!*@?
My blood reached a boiling point. I’ve never cheered harder for a parade group and so did others around me. I think Planned Parenthood loves babies, too. If the booers love babies so much, then why don’t they help support them once they force 10-year-old mothers to carry them to term?
Then I was angry and wanted to leave. That zapped any feel-good patriotism I had.
When we got to the river, it was as peaceful as promised. The loading zone and parking was civilized. Sure, there were a couple large-ish groups floating the waters, but no one was blasting music and everyone seemed to be there to quietly connect with nature.
We even chatted with some fellow river runners in an attempt to reconnect with humanity. What did they think of the new bike lane on Cooper Avenue? We all agreed that conversation would be nice. I have personally seen a motorized scooter in the bike lane, as well as two-way bike traffic, while other bikers still navigate the road. One thing is true, it sure does make an appealing-looking setup for a game of cornhole. People looking to park in front of a couple of well-visited businesses are putting their parallel parking skills to the test, some of which are questionable.
That portion of Cooper has been deemed one-way and is a great place to “scoop the loop.” I too have enjoyed a glory lap on Cooper Street after a great bike ride. But never as I biked through did I think, “A bike lane on the far left side would make this non-through street so much better.”
Besides, once a biker reaches the stop sign on Hunter, it’s like dropping off a cliff. After you scoop the loop in the new and improved bike lane and want to turn right towards Ajax, will the giant Suburbans yield to you? It’s a bike lane to nowhere, literally. Good luck and godspeed! But I digress.
I understand wanting more bike commuters, but e-bikes haven’t got room for garment bags. Planes, both private and commercial, do though. And that’s totally green, right? The city of Aspen can spend money to repaint the road in a living lab, but not keep the family friendly Aspen Recreation Center open on Sundays? Oops, now I’m being unproductive.
It’s a slice of life in Aspen right now, however. And the slices are getting thinner, have less cheese and were basically better in the 1990s and 2000s.
Beth still likes pizza. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.