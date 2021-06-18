Graduation, farmers markets, North Star floats and tourists, it must be summer. And not just any summer either. While the pandizzle seems to be on the fizzle (knock on wood), it’s not something we’ll soon forget. The pent-up energy to be out and about is palpable, and the expectations to live a “normal” summer are so high that saying no to an invitation right now feels downright sacrilegious.
FOMO (fear of missing out) is rampant. The brain thinks: There’s a place where people are, and I can be, and I’ve been invited, but I’ve also been invited to a dinner with other people at the same time. Wait, I’m tired. Maybe I need to chill? Beware of overbooked dance cards and pace yourself. The good news is that you’re alive. You’re healthy. And there will be another opportunity to get out and play.
I knew that June would be busy, even without our usual visit from Food and Wine enthusiasts. We all knew that. My house will be host to two sets of family for two different weeks, which isn’t hard at all while you’re working full time. Aspen is a place our family has visited before, so, thankfully, we can set it and forget it — just don’t ask what’s for dinner.
We’re all getting caught up. Some haven’t seen family in close to two years. We’ve got laughing to do and buttons to push. And that’s a beautiful thing.
There are graduation parties to attend and neighbors with whom to catch up. Unfortunately, you won’t make it to everything, so go ahead and feel that FOMO early. If you’ve survived the pandemic unscathed, your fear of missing out on a Thursday night concert is totally survivable. Remember that it’s OK to say no sometimes.
I went to a graduation party the other night, and it was the best night out in Aspen I’ve had in a while. And, no, you didn’t read that wrong. I didn’t have reservations and I didn’t go into the downtown core. I felt fortunate to be invited to the party, even though I only personally knew one graduate. I got to see a snapshot of how they grew up by fraternizing in their ‘hood with their parents and their surrounding community. And it was no doubt, quite special. I even saw a few young bean sprouts in the mix who once stood up to my armpits and are now rapidly approaching 6 feet in height.
Affordable housing enclaves are hard to get into, hard to figure out sometimes, but at their core, are little gems of promise and hope in town that’s gone a touch crazy. The party I went to just happened to be in such an enclave. I’ve already asked one of the hosts if they could have another party. It was real and true and the part of this town I still adore. When you find yourself at a BBQ with five other women who also worked at the legendary La Cocina at various different times and can each recall your favorite Nick quote, that’s real. “How ‘bout a beer after a good day!”
The pandemic brought us all closer to home, like it or not. And, as it turns out, there’s some really cool people who might live just around the corner. I’ve encouraged happy hour at the parks, and now I would like to give all HOAs fair warning for the ensuing block parties and gatherings that are sure to keep this summer spirited.
The exhaust fans may not work in your affordable housing, and the ventilation could be shoddy, but I bet there are some mighty fine neighbors in your nearview. Midland Park Place, Obermeyer Place, Common Grounds, Snyder Park, Burlingame — if you know, you know. And, just like Olive Garden, when you’re here, you’re family.
It’s been argued, time and again, that Aspen has lost its community. I can still feel a faint pulse, though, and summertime brings us all out of the woodwork. Guess. I’ll just have to create the Underground Unicorn Society for those who live, work and play in Aspen. Our friends downvalley may think we’re nuts, but mostly we’re just trying to live a good life surrounded by good people, doing good things. And when all of that hits at once, it’s pretty special.
When all else fails, grab some friends and sit on a park bench, or get front row on sidewalk dining. Some of this summer’s fashion on display from those visiting Aspen is straight out of “National Lampoon’s European Vacation.” Free entertainment at its best. Sure, these same folks are also harvesting our rare unicorn horns in the process and sending us out to pasture, but in the meantime, have a laugh. The FOMO should ease up soon and before we know it, we’ll be back to JOMO (joy of missing out).
Beth is feeling social. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com