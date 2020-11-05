It’s hard to write a column with a deadline that coincides with a presidential election. I don’t want to talk politics, but to try for witty original content when all anyone is doing is akin to anxiously awaiting the results of an STD test has me a bit stumped.
We are a smidge anxious. Yes, I said we.
It’s safe to say that everyone, and I do mean everyone, has experienced a wide range of emotions since the novel coronavirus took root. Norms and routines have been forever changed. Uncertainty is so hot right now. It’s also a nightmare if you’re even a touch prone to anxiety. By the way, who doesn’t experience a little anxiety from time to time? Not even a touch? Unmedicated? Please, spill the beans if that’s you, because I’m pretty sure every person I know has been through some form of it, even if they’re too proud to share the gory details.
I just came across an infographic on what anxiety might look like. Avoidance, irritability, over-scheduling, overindulgence, obsessive behavior, insomnia, lack of concentration and even dizziness! I think I’ve touched on all of them, sadly. It’s not just being worried. Maybe you didn’t think you ever experienced anxiety prior to pandemic, but it may well be part of your repertoire now that we’re nearly a year in. Oof, that hurts to type.
Coincidentally, the United States is in an election year. And as of this writing, due to deadlines, the outcome is still undecided. One fact is certain, Tuesday was tense. It felt eerily quiet, if not riddled with anxiety regarding the outcome. If you binged junk food and found yourself short with people, it’s no wonder.
If you’re single you might be wondering when you get to meet someone again, or at the very least, get lucky. And if you’re attached you’re probably starting to grow tired of your spouse’s television picks and wonder if it’s possible that you’ve watched everything there is to watch. And dinner, what’s for dinner? I don’t know.
Everyone’s feeling it in some way or another.
The summer of pandemic has turned into the fall of pandemic. We’ve moved back inside, which is the exact reason I bought more sweat pants. Super-deluxe velour ones at that. We’ve been here, and can see boredom with a chance of bed sores looming around the corner. We might as well prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
I’ve always enjoyed this month of chill time. Biking is out since local trails are either snowy or muddy, or both. And there isn’t quite enough snow to get out for a skin or ski, hence a lovely off-offseason. I cherish this time and look forward to recharging.
Of course, 2020 has to be different. Insert giant eye-roll here. We’ve spent a little more time in loungewear than usual this year. On the one hand I think, “Fall! Crockpots and football, count me in!” On the other hand, I want to get dolled up for a Christmas party, since it feels like we’ve been shut in long enough!
Pandemic-election-stress came to a head for me on my day off. I actually got short with my crockpot. There I was, house to myself, chopping vegetables for curry when I realized my crockpot was too small. I got angry looking for a larger vessel, some might even say I was irritable.
I was already late to get the food into the slow cooker (because being late to a slow cooker dish is so 2020), and I was running out of time since I hiked and did yoga first, which was supposed to help ease my mind. Except, I overscheduled myself and felt like I was late to YouTube yoga. When my husband came home I was slamming things left and right. I managed to avoid the TV and social media all day. Then I did the only thing a girl could do to cope. I ate my weight in curry and polished off a pan of lemon bars. Overindulgence indeed, but I felt better for a moment.
Don’t get me started on the pitch dark at 5 p.m.!
We need this off-offseason more than ever. There’s a collective craving for swaddling and thumb-sucking. These restful weeks between outdoor summer recreating and ski season go down like nectar on a good year, and this year? This year it feels like a necessary aid station on a really long backcountry race in the Himalayas.
Wasn’t Halloween on a Saturday night, with a full blue moon, and a fall back on the clock supposed to restore factory settings? I thought I read that somewhere. Adding an election seems like an unfair “Hunger Games” update.
Is feeling anxious about, and simultaneously over, COVID-19 new? Nope. But, I think it might be more important than ever to remind ourselves about that backcountry endurance race we’re in. Check in with yourself, as well as your friends and family, as we all scatter like mice to find somewhere warm to carve out a winter that at the very least has some sort of consistency.
I don’t think the election results will change the fact that we can’t see family and that Friendsgiving isn’t looking good this year, but it might at least release some tension long enough for us to move on the sudden death round of the holidays.
Don’t reschedule, recalibrate. Every single day.
