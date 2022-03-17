The Aspen community is going through an identity crisis. One might say that it’s shrinking, but after adding the pandemic accelerant, it may be on its way out all together.
With nowhere to go but work, home or outside, the people who’ve kept Aspen looking good are now chapped and researching spray paint. I think there are more than a few locals willing to help Peter Fornell with his impending community service. Nothing says Aspen Gangster more than a confession and water-soluble spray paint.
Aspen’s been a bit mad for a couple of years now, but it just reached a new height. We’ve seen local business after local business close, or move on, even when they can afford the rent. The news about the Lift 1A/Gorsuch Haus selling to the highest bidder for a grotesque amount of money that might be better spent feeding the hungry sent many into a dark place. These are the days of our lives.
We all moved here to escape the rat race and enjoy life in a ski town. Aspen has great wealth, but it also has a lot of hard workers that have helped contribute to Aspen’s success. Except now they’ve been marginalized. You can’t eat, socialize or otherwise afford it here: Too bad! The launch of Aspen X feels a little tone deaf. People and businesses are dropping like flies, but by all means let’s blast the media on how rich Aspen figured out how to be richer and more exclusive!
If you haven’t watched the latest “South Park” episode “City People,” you should. Also, add “Powder Days” and “Billionaire Wilderness” to your reading list. You’ll likely stoke the fire that’s burning just beneath the surface, but also be enlightened, and, in the case of “South Park,” laugh so hard you’ll cry.
I’m keeping my entitlements in check and unfortunately don’t have any solutions at the moment. I vacillate between gratitude for the half of my life that gets to leave the front door and walk to world-class skiing and mountain biking and the other half of my life that feels like I’m grasping at nothing but a profound loss of community. Loss and gratitude, rinse and repeat.
So are we dead — we, being the duct-tape stockholders? Will our way of life die off?
Working multiple jobs and skiing used to be a thing. It wasn’t even snubbed. The new freshman class aren’t freshmen. They’re transfers. They brought their jobs with them and know absolutely nothing about a second, third or fourth gig, and it shows.
Now you can work from anywhere. Pick a spot in any one of the sweet mountain towns from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Being part of the community is 100% up to you. You could even go live in Hawaii for six months if you want to. The only consequence: community, or the lack thereof.
The other day I met a young woman at work and when I asked her if she lived here, her response was, “Yeah, basically, I’m here for six months.” I felt both used and disappointed. Do you think she reads the paper or volunteers as a Big Buddy? Nope.
Moving here and working three jobs wasn’t exactly the dream, but it made living here possible for some. Pride and gratitude were byproducts. We take care of the town and its surrounding beauty and it takes care of us. Surprising as it may sound for the ultra Type A individual, working to live doesn’t mean you lack drive or are looking to live off the government, but perhaps chose a different path.
The transfer students who moved here didn’t have to earn their spot; they simply paid the price of admission. Will they settle into our weird woods and make adaptations? Or just leave when it becomes too complicated? How will this affect our local culture?
Duct tape is adhesive and it’s currently doing its best to hold Aspen together, so what gives? For those who are thinking, “Just move away,” it’s not that simple. Options are limited. Mountain towns got discovered en masse, so it’s high time we figure out how to preserve and protect what’s left, lest we fall to extinction.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, and it probably didn’t fall in a day either. Aspen’s fall, from the perspective of duct-tape skiers, has been going on for a while. Strap on your seatbelt and enjoy what spoils are left.
I went to the Elk’s Ski Picnic at Buttermilk this past weekend. It was a thing of beauty and I think everyone in attendance would agree. I worked buns and cole slaw and chatted face to face with my neighbors. It was fun, easy and without pretense. After that I came back into town just in time to see the Aspen High School boys basketball champions ushered in by police escort. We honked and hooted and hollered and I felt a big ol’ dose of community. Maybe community hasn’t completely left us. It is certain, though, that the duct-tape darlings are going to have to work even harder if we want any whisper of it to remain.
The Red Brick Center for the Arts has offered some great painting nights in the past. Perhaps we could start a graffiti art night with spray paint and large wall-sized canvases so that all of us duct-tape users can release our pent-up rage in a controlled environment. Feels like a good community activity.
Beth is spitballing ideas. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.