Aspen is no stranger to a beautiful autumn. I could, and do, write about it every year. I can’t help myself!
We love fall so much that everyone has theories about fall colors and when exactly they will peak, but the rule of thumb explained to me many moons ago was that fall colors tend to peak around the third week of September. We have definitely moved past that mark this year, and are still waiting to see the familiar flashes of color to which we’ve grown so accustomed.
Life has been a real downer as of late. From the general malaise of cynicism and despair in the world, to our very own traffic issues ... but I digress. At least you can watch the fall colors change around you while you wait, except, that seems to be on a weird time delay this year. Maybe the root network of aspen trees is in cahoots with the people who oversee traffic management and is waiting to flash gold just when you thought you couldn’t wait in line behind the bridge for another minute! Yep, I bet that’s what’s holding up the fall color explosion.
September is one of my favorite times of year. Town feels less congested, the weather is typically stunning, and if you’re lucky you might even have a getaway or two planned. This year, we’re choking on traffic and while the weather is perfectly cool in the morning with sunny days, I’m stumped as to why we aren’t seeing more yellow in the hills around town.
I biked Sunnyside on Sunday and while I used to agonize over that ride, I’ve found quite a bit of joy in it. I think my new 29er doesn’t hurt either. I’ve got plans that take me out of the valley the next two weekends and unfortunately, I can’t fit that ride in on a work day. So, I set out last weekend to ride most of the singletrack the Hunter Creek Valley offers, which included a finish on Sunnyside to the Rio Grande Trail back home. The trees weren’t quite the yellow I’d hoped for, but it’s hard to be disappointed with jaw-dropping views of Aspen, Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass all from the seat of your bike.
Castle Creek Valley, however, is another story. The yellow is happening up there and it’s as magnificent as one would think. We have a friend visiting and wanted him to see some fall colors and thanks to social media I saw that yellow trees were just a valley away. We left town at about 6 p.m. Monday, you know, to let the traffic thin out. Forty angsty minutes later, we were at the roundabout, just in time for the sun to dip close to the remaining horizon.
Fall is popping out on Castle Creek Road. There are still a few stands of green-leafed trees, but the yellow is just the accent I’d hoped for. The light wasn’t exactly prime for photos by the time we got to the end of pavement, but the fading light cast upon the rock cathedral in the distance and the yellow foreground was pretty spectacular, if you’re into that sort of thing. I may sound like a snob, but we get to critique yellow in these parts, and I’ve seen a few falls. Meanwhile our friend visiting from the East was fully tripping on fall, mouth agape, oohing and aahing like he was at a fireworks display. Meanwhile, my husband and I were like,”Mmm, 7 out of 10, let’s see what the weekend does.”
Too bad I’ll miss this weekend. That means it’s up to you. What are you waiting for? They’re never going to fix that confounded bridge! But the colors are all yours, once a year, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer. You can timestamp yourself and take stock remembering all the falls that came before. While it seems many of us are still trying to figure out this late pandemic/back to normal/what the hell happened to life phase we’re going through, observing fall splendor has got to be one of the best shows nature puts on. You’ll feel electrified and that’s one of those small things in life that costs nothing but can completely change your perspective on an otherwise crummy day.
I take evening dog duty most days, so when I got up early for a dog walk and to finish this column I was delighted by my surroundings. It’s as though I’d forgotten how calm and peaceful early morning life is. The trees around the John Denver Sanctuary were luminously yellow, accented by sweet sunrise pink clouds and setting the entire scene for a Rocky Mountain high that will live on in perpetuity. I’m sad that I may miss fall’s color peaks, but I am grateful that I get to live it year after year — calculating wet summers with cool pockets of air, and comparing yellow tree stands, as if I was waiting for Santa to arrive.
It’s always the small things. Enjoy your weekend, friends.
Beth is crossing her fingers for timely flights in and out of Aspen this weekend. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.