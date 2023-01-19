My soul isn’t lost. Indeed, cheesy as it may sound, it feels like it’s exactly where it’s supposed to be. It is, however, troubled. You may have read Aspen Times Editor Don Rogers’ column on Monday, in which he questioned our small town’s soul and surmised that we might be a touch spoiled, or old, or both. Recently there’s been a lot of back-and-forth discussion in the community about such matters.
I like to write about the small, funny things, because we get plenty of bad news, even in this charmed little hamlet. I’m not tone deaf, just decent at distraction. And, let’s face it, we could all practice gratitude for the power of small things a little more often, myself included. I also like to vent on occasion because Lord knows we like to know we’re not alone and that someone else is thinking the same thing.
Aspen is not destitute, not even close. Our problems are, by and large, of the first-world variety. That said, Aspen is still a community rich in history and chock-full of residents living intentionally, even if they arrived by accident. That sense of community has been tight and quite important to me over the past 20 years, so much so that I chose Aspen despite not having loads of independent wealth. And yes, I know that I got to the party a little late and that much of that freak spirit has gone by the wayside.
I’m sure many of you have read fellow columnist Roger Marolt’s op-ed piece in Outside Online. If you haven’t, you should. It’s poignant, accurate and sad, and I still loved it. It left me feeling like a weird leftover, though, not one from the 1960s and ’70s coming here to buck the status quo and escape war and unrest. Not even one who saw the ’80s and ’90s with the foreshadowing wealth and development that was yet to come.
Nope. I arrived in 2001, a hayseed from the Midwest. To use a phrase from a forgotten “30 Rock” episode, “The first generation works their fingers to the bone making things. The next generation goes to college and innovates new ideas. The third generation ... snowboards and takes improv classes.”
I came here, learned how to snowboard and also took my first improv class. Guilty as charged.
That doesn’t mean I haven’t appreciated every single opportunity I’ve had, nor does it negate the hard work I’ve put in as an employee or as a contributing member of this community. I feel like I earned a spot and voice in a community I chose to live in, very intentionally. (You mean if I stay and work hard I can avoid the rat race and truly enjoy an outdoor lifestyle forever?)
Except it’s not like that anymore. Even if Mr. Rogers sees people out having fun, enjoying life in Aspen while the leftovers lament and whine about a better time, he’s not seeing it completely. His journey here didn’t involve working up the ranks of the newspaper and taking on side hustle after side hustle to save money for a downpayment. OK, maybe he did in a different town, but he didn’t do it here.
I think a lot of us feel betrayed, dramatic as that may sound. I decided to stay because I found my place on Misfit Mountain. I wasn’t going to return to the place life began for me. At 43 years young, I’m not exactly looking to start over in a new town, even though I sometimes fantasize about it. People who have identified as a local are grieving the loss of people, places and things. And a lot of those nouns got pummeled by the pandemic. I’m not saying it doesn’t make sense, or that bad things aren’t happening the world over, I’m just trying to figure out how to commune with the remaining 30% of the population who took a chance on living life a little differently here in these fancy hills.
I guess I’ll just whine into my wine at home.
It’s not bad, not at all. I feel very fortunate that I got here when I did and that things worked out for me. It makes me sad to think we don’t get to welcome newcomers like we used to, though. If you’re young and living here, the assumption is no longer that you’ve got several jobs, but rather that you’ve got help in doing so, which isn’t a terrible thing. It just doesn’t leave room for variety.
Rich or poor, have or have-not, there was a way of life here that’s been lost. And anyone who’s had a taste of it is going to have a hard time letting it go. I don’t have solutions, other than to continue skiing and riding my bike because both still make me very happy. I’d like to think I’m part of the one of the last incoming classes that’s kept Aspen unique and I’ll continue to write about living life here as long as I have people interested in that life. This grief won’t go away with Wintersköl fireworks, which were totally spectacular by the way. We’re all just figuring out the new normal.
I don’t claim to be a die-hard Hunter S. Thompson fanatic, but he certainly gave us ideas to think about. “Buy the ticket, take the ride.” And I’m happy to say that I do take that ride, as often as I possibly can. Sometimes the ride is bluebird perfection and sometimes it’s a wonder if you’ll be able to eke out a life here. The ride, however, is the point. I think there are some folks who just moved here and use apps instead of zippers to vent their ski jackets and some still haven’t gotten that scraper thingy to clear their Tesla’s windshield of ice and snow. They bought as many tickets as they could, even a few for friends, who may or may not come, until the tickets are sold out. It’s just too bad so many of them are still missing the ride.
Beth is mulling it all over. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.