Sunday would’ve been Bacon Day and the final day of turns on Buttermilk, if all had gone as planned. And yes, even Canadian bacon at that. April 9 should’ve been the perfect time to reflect on a bluebird weekend full of costumes, slush bumps, bacon and general tomfoolery. However, no place on earth is immune to COVID-19. While we may all remember the 2019-2020 ski season as the one that got away, cherished ski turns are still being made. One must simply have the desire to climb.
Everyone is operating at about 50% on a good day right now. The sooner we all acknowledge that and let ourselves off the hook, the better. I’ve seen people I know, and called them by the wrong name. Days of the week are a blur. Words seem to get lost. And I can say very confidently that a challenging eight-hour work day before the pandemic has nothing on a “routine six” now. Which is why I’m keeping my distance and climbing up mountains on the weekend.
It turns out Aspen Mountain is still magical. I will love and cherish that beautiful beast until the day I die. Everytime I think about the effects of this pandemic longer than a minute I get depressed. But whenever I can spend some time outdoors and relax into an activity, it’s time well spent to clear my head.
I’ve never been the girl to charge up Aspen Mountain five days a week. It’s 3,000 vertical feet after all. That’s big, plain and simple. It may seem shorter for the ultra athletes who jet up in under an hour, but I’m sure they still respect the sheer stature and contour of Aspen Mountain.
The Little Nell slope takes you from pavement to pitch in a matter of seconds. The slog is real. Should you continue your path, as so many do, up the service road under Bell Chair and then via Spar Gulch you’ll be met with a soul crushing climb.
My husband and I have been taking the road less traveled and just like that, I’m in love with and in awe of Ajax all over again. We like to head up the Goat Road toward the top of Super 8 Gulley past Hesitation, Henry’s and the ski fence to the top of 1A.
To hike and explore Aspen Mountain is to take a trip through time. Ajax has seen it all from the life and exodus of the Ute people to the mining boom of its ore to the dawn of the ski industry. Here it stands today ushering us through another historic moment. Giving us perspective that this too shall pass. The fact that I can remove myself from this madness for a couple hours while being just steps from home is godsent.
I must thank SkiCo for leaving the mountain accessible to uphillers right now. Suddenly I’m the one asking to go skin Ajax on my days off. Go figure. Schiller Road is my new favorite byway on Aspen Mountain. I get excited every time I enter the narrow roadway above Silver Queen. It feels like a portal to another time that’s lined with stories and curse words and makes me wonder what it was like to navigate wagons and carts on such a narrow stretch. My stomach flips every time I get near to the side for a closer look at the word “COMPROMISE” on top of the old mine. Still, I dare to get closer, then yank myself back to allow space.
The catwalk to the Dumps never felt steep during our regularly programmed ski season, not until I tried to ascend it. With a slow and steady cadence it’s the perfect vantage point to watch most uphillers make their arduous death march up Spar. Once you near the top of International you enter Bear Paw Glades which feels like some sort of fantastical ski-in/ski-out resort for shelf elves and gnomes. I feel like I’ve just missed them every time I enter through the snow pillowed pines and happen upon a naked aspen tree or two. Maybe one day I’ll catch them in the act. In the meantime, I’ll continue to methodically glide through their hangout with a grin from ear to ear. It feels fun at least. And far from fear and the reality that lie below at the moment.
Earning your turns is a thing. My instinct still wants to wince a bit at the thought of climbing uphill just to make a few turns down, but never have I ever felt so good after one run. I’ve successfully skied Perry’s, Last Dollar, Cone 1 and Cone 2 over the past couple weekends and couldn’t have been happier doing so. Sure my legs were shot and couldn’t handle much more, but lest you forget, spring snow is great.
None of us really know how this timeframe is going to shake out. We just have to stick with the present and find a safe escape every now and then. However brief your escape may be, it’s necessary for the mind, body and spirit.
I had a meltdown last week at work and cried. While I was crying and touching my face I realized I hadn’t washed my hands after coming back from an errand, so I cried harder, then laughed at the absurdity of it all. You’re probably going to cry or scream again, at nothing, if you haven’t already. And that’s OK. Just know that the mountains are there for you. They’re our stoic friends who stand by us without judgment. Respect them and they will show you all the beauty you need to get through today.