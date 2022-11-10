This time of year is a challenge. It’s not quite winter, nor is it full-on fall. We have to travel a bit to find outdoor fall fun. It’s a gray area not unlike brunch. It’s “finter” with all the booze of brunch that simply makes sleeping a really attractive option.
Anyone else want to go to bed at 7 p.m. this week? The time change always gets me. Just when I think I can manage to embrace fall, false winter and pre-ski season, we get hit with some archaic time change, rolling the clocks back one hour in order to have more light when we get up in the morning to harvest our crops. I understand how important it is to see the crops, but the jig is up. Get a headlamp! Clearly, I’m accepting it all in stride.
The time change also nearly always coincides with my husband’s birthday. Thank God, a reason to celebrate! And we do. One must do whatever is necessary to keep spirits up when all the leaves fall to the ground, snowstorms begin in earnest, simultaneously lowering temperatures and days grow darker. We head to the desert and we ride our bikes.
Rally a small group of friends, rent a house, get cake, pizza and libations and voila! Suddenly, November feels exciting. Except this last snowstorm also hit the desert, and the snow stuck! To be fair, we didn’t go to the deserts of Utah or Arizona. We hit up the high mountain desert of Loma, scouting the snowline as we drove further down the Colorado River corridor.
By the time we hit Grand Junction, we’d hoped that the snow on the north-facing aspects would’ve melted, but we were wrong. And biking in snow-soon-to-melt-into-mud isn’t actually ideal. We called an audible and hiked the benches above Rattlesnake Canyon. There was hardly a soul to be seen and the views out to the Book Cliffs and Mt. Garfield were otherworldly. It’s proof yet again that Colorado is the bee’s knees.
Thankfully, the snow melted by Day 2. The Kokopelli Loops at Loma have a little bit of everything from beginner to expert and no matter what loop you choose you nearly always catch a glimpse of the Colorado River below. Just remember to stop and look, lest you take your eyes off the narrow singletrack prize in front of you.
We had a mixed group of riders but the two November birthday boys almost always lead the pack and told us more than once that the technical rockpile in front of us was a go, shouting an encouraging “It rolls!” back to us. Whether we trusted those words was a toss-up. If it looked like a narrow rock slot with high consequence, I typically squeezed the brakes and stopped: which, by the way, always makes the route look even harder. Trust and commitment go a long way though, if you’ve got the stones to send it. Don’t you just love how a little outdoor adventure can be a metaphor for life?
While we technically “missed” a day of riding due to snow we got settled into our modest cabin in Fruita just in time for birthday cake and fun. I’ve only done a couple of hut trips in my time, but I’m thinking house rentals in desert biking towns are going to sustain me for years to come. A warm bed indoors, a hose for the bikes, a backyard with a fire pit, good friends and food and fun bike rides? Where do I sign? Even if the clocks roll back and daylight is limited and cold weather finds you, it’s a treat to bundle up and bike with friends. Better yet, have a meal together and it might just help you kick the preseason blues.
There’s just something about these sorts of getaways that tells my brain to eat every food I’ve ever wanted and then some. It’s a conflict of interest when you’re actually trying to ride your bike for a while. The snow day leading up to my bike ride went something like this: Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen, naan, mo-mos, lamb vindaloo, wine, Bloody Mary, hot cocoa, paloma. Sounds like a tumultuous sea of stomach acid if you ask me! I want to barf just reading it. It’s really a wonder why I’m not an Olympic athlete, but I digress.
Of course, you’ll have to come back at some point. That’s the only problem. After every great, blissful, belly-laughing, painted-picture weekend getaway comes a Monday that feels colder and darker and less exciting than your weekend. And that’s just life.
I love riding in the desert so much. It’s so different and fun and yes, a touch intimidating at the outset. Crawling over rocks on tires is fascinating even if you’re doing it via four-wheel drive. It’s all about seeing your line and following through. If you can stop short enough to spot the route ahead but stay steady on your bike you’ll find yourself sending obstacles you never thought you could possibly tackle, and win.
This time of year is just such an obstacle for me. The fun factor is down. Not to mention there are still some of us outdoor-loving down-to-earthers living in this weird post-pandemic ski town that are struggling with being an extinct people. The good news is that we still know how to have a good time playing outside with friends, even if we need to travel and bundle up a little to do so. And for that, I am super grateful. When it doubt, remember, it rolls!
Beth is rolling her way through the week. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.