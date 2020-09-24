Aspen is a town of offseasons. We love and cherish these times, not only for the fall colors and the quiet, but for the time that allows us all to travel to and fro. Aspen is an incredible place to call home, but leaving it is not only necessary, it also helps us love it upon our return.
It was just a year ago that I was writing about beautiful fall colors seen from the overhead canopy and side cuts of single track while riding my bicycle hither, thither and yon. Not a care in the world and travel plans on the brain, no doubt. Of course, travel plans are mostly on hold this year unless you’re able to make a road trip. We’ve been trying to plan some extended time off, since not one, but two of our trips were thwarted by COVID-19.
We should Aspenize the pandemic, because it’s not just pandemic, it’s pand-epic! I think most misuse the word epic. While a first for most of us, this pandemic has, in fact, extended beyond the usual pandemic in size and scope, in my humble opinion. Anything beyond those first two months of being grounded sent us straight into an epic tale. It’s been long, hard and exhausting, and it ain’t over yet.
I miss traveling. Of course, we all miss a lot of things we once took for granted. Traveling is one of those pastimes that most Aspenites can agree upon. We love it and we live by it. We have a stellar base camp here in Neverland and the deal is that we work hard so that we can play hard and take memorable getaways in the slow times.
Raise your hand if your travel plans got skunked this year. OK, that’s enough. There are too many to count. No one is unique on this front. If you had plans, they changed. We took our lumps and have done our best to pivot and stay afloat.
Living in the present moment is more challenging than usual. It’s easy to get swept up in anxious uncertainty. When will I be able to visit family again? When can I use those travel credits? It’s also easy to get carried away with how we used to do things (not that long ago) and feel frustrated by the fact that we feel “stuck” in a particular place. Yes, even if that place is Aspen.
My husband and I had a really cool trip planned last spring. We snagged a great fare to Paris where we were going to see the sights and eat croissants in the Marais. From there we’d head to Lisbon where we planned on absorbing more history before heading south to the Algarve region where we’d bop around and catch a rugged beach full of cliffs before heading back home. I dorked out with research and read everything Rick Steves. I was all but there. My Spotify account started playing French Indie Pop, for crying out loud.
The memory of it feels eerie. My whole mindset was living that trip, even though my physical body was skinning up Ajax instead.
On days and moments when it’s hard to stay present, I still think about that trip as if I’m going on it soon. It feels good to think about how much fun it will be someday.
I’m acutely aware of how fortunate I am to have a job, to live here and to be healthy. Trust me, I haven’t forgotten. But for those of us who had a wedding or a trip or a family reunion planned, it still stinks to cancel. That’s just life right now.
As Coloradans, we are fortunate to live close to wilderness. We have mountains and lakes and thousands of miles of trail to keep us occupied if we’re lucky enough to find the time. I’ve got two whole weeks of time off coming up. Every time we’ve picked a location, the plans have quickly been altered. I think we declared Oregon by mountain bike moments before the entire state went up in flames. It too will have to wait. When the point of traveling is to enjoy playing outdoors, with as few people as possible, air quality is pretty important for a successful trip.
We’ve checked out all the surrounding states and corresponding mountain bike trails and as it turns out, Colorado is the big winner. It has all the trails we need with a robust 9,354 miles of trail, according to MTB Project. The next closest state is California with approximately 7,000 miles, but also, wildfires aplenty. So, I guess we don’t need to go far to get lost and ride bikes. Unless, of course, that changes.
I am taking the time off and I might travel in a place that rhymes with Schmolorado. Don’t quote me though. One mustn’t go getting their heart set on plans in times like these. We have a loose outline of our trip, camping gear, our dog and currently only one bike. Fingers crossed the second one is fixed in time to go anywhere.
In the eternal words of Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while you could miss it.” That goes for life in a pand-epic too. I promise to report back from the other side.
There won’t be croissants and fresh seafood or the sounds, smells and vibes of another country, but I did move here almost 20 years ago because I really like the sounds, smells and vibes of Colorado. While it may be hard to believe, one day, we will look back at this time as a distant memory that felt topsy-turvy, but that hopefully still included some great times. We might never want to have lemonade again, but it’s a pretty good drink in the meantime.