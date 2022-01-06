How was that for you, Aspen? Did you survive the holidays in one piece? Remember, done is better than perfect. And we are done, at least until Christmas/New Year’s 2022-23. You can put all the gluttony, excess and waste behind you, for a bit.
Staff was out sick and under to begin with, then omicron came to town. And for the love of God, stop saying “OMNI-cron!” At one point, it seemed that we were clocking 50 cases per 6 inches of snow. Quite remarkable, since in two days a foot of fresh powder was reported, and yes, the numbers still synced up. The storm ceased, however, and the cases remained high. At one point, Pitkin County had the highest COVID case count (per capita) in the country, while New York City came in at No. 5!
Now that the frenzy of tourists has passed, it’s anyone’s guess as to what winter will look like. They say January is set to be slow as far as visitors are concerned. We’re going on our second January without Aussies, and I, for one, am pretty sad about that, mate. We may see a few, but not the gang we’re used to. I did, however, hear Portuguese being spoken by multiple groups the other day.
We can hope that 200 more inches of snow will fall and keep us at a 300-inch total for the winter. We also can hope that tourism hasn’t completely died, but with omicron taking an early hit on us I have no guesses left anymore.
I’ve been tested for COVID close to daily throughout the past couple of weeks. I’m happy to say, I’m still just a crabby working local with a heart of gold! No omicron here. Yet. There’s this strange feeling that with the ravenous, albeit mild, omicron strain, it’s not if you’ll get it, but when.
Everyone’s getting it. Haven’t you heard? Vaccinated or not, people are having five-day quarantines to remind them of the early days of pandemic when people had 14-day quarantines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided that people missed that extra “work from home” time, and so everyone I know is now on a five-day staycation, and if they got a booster shot, they don’t even feel sick! These are the days of our lives.
We had FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) because of the pandemic. Then everyone discovered the “joy” of baking sourdough and banana bread during quarantine, so we had JOMO. Then we got edgy, angsty and vaxxed, so we swung back to FOMO. I was reading “Pearls Before Swine” in the comics the other day because that is actually way better than the news, and they came up with an acronym to rule them all, FOLY (Fear of Losing a Year). Let that sink in. The wordsmith in me laughed and wished I’d come up with it, while the human being in me simultaneously cried aloud at its sad accuracy.
FOLY is right! We done lost a year folks. And then some.
So while FOLY is on point, I’ll stick to a newer, hipper version of FOMO: “Fear of Missing Omicron.” I mean, isn’t this the strain to get? Could we all get herd immunity if we got this seemingly “gentle” version of the COVID? A five-day break after the horrendous holidays seems kinda lit if you ask me. I’m just asking for a friend.
I think we may have all lost our minds to date, which is an interesting way to start a new year, but also on brand for the 2020s. What do we do? Where do we go from here?
Get back to the basics. I’m not saying, “Don’t look up,” but do get out and play as often as possible. I had a four-day stretch during the holidays where I couldn’t ski or get outside much. The snow kept falling whether I could ski or not. I finally got out and skied powder for around three-and-a-half hours. It was decadent. The ice melted off my heart that day and changed my mindset. The statistics hadn’t changed. The Front Range still burned in a freak December wildfire. But at least I could get on with my day knowing that pockets of joy still exist.
I’m not saying I don’t have the new 2022 FOMO, because I kind of do. But let’s just practice kindness and laugh a little. It feels better than the alternative, which is always just a conversation away.
Here’s to a year that goes uphill. Fingers crossed!
Beth is taking it all in. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com