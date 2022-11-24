We made it. It’s here. Ski season 2022-23 is underway, whether you joined the other locals on the hill this past weekend, or not.
How will it go? Will we see more snow? Can Roger upset Lo? It’s hard to know, but what’s inevitable is that we will grow and so shall Aspen Skiing Co.
Forgive me for going a little Seuss on you. It’s safe to say opening day made me a little giddy. The season began this past Saturday, but Thanksgiving still feels like the true start of ski season to me, at least in this ski town. Summer felt fast, and fall seemed to move even quicker. We all tried to relax and settle into a typically quiet fall offseason that barely materialized before the inevitable winter storms arrived.
I wasn’t exactly dragged to Ajax kicking and screaming on Saturday morning, but I wasn’t seeking out any Warren Miller films either. My stoke level was very “meh.” I’ve been in a semi-sedentary (for me) protest denying the arrival of ski season like many other fellow locals. Not. Ready. Yet.
I went through the motions anyway. Fake it till you make it, as they say. I got my ski pass the Monday before last. I took my skis to be tuned two days before opening. I devised a meeting time the night before since I only had an hour before work in which I could ski. I suited up in spite of weeks’ worth of nay-saying and sub-freezing temperatures. I loaded the gondola still clutching my last seeds of doubt. Dropping the paratrooper over Deer Park was almost cliche. Almost.
Then I stepped out of the bucket and clicked into my bindings. As the sun shone brightly in the radiant blue sky above I started my first turns of the season feeling the cold air woosh about my face and thought, “Yep, that’s it.”
My favorite morning ski time was just sitting there, wide open, “Come ski corduroy before work on a sunny day!” the Silver Queen beckoned. Yes, of course. Pourquoi pas?
As much as I enjoy skiing, I always find myself rushing to the arms of summer. Long winters will do that to you. Forget about it all you want, but those first turns bring me back every single time. I always hate to say goodbye to my bike, but damn do I like to ski. Skiing really is believing. Suddenly the long dark nights of the time change don’t feel quite so bad. And for that I am grateful. Just call me Susie Chapstick.
If you’ve got a ski pass and you haven’t yet suited up you may want to give it a try. It could very well turn your mood around. I have a friend who’s in it for the chicken tenders with a view at the Sundeck. Whatever floats your boat is fine by me!
Now I’m shopping for new ski kits and baselayers and helmets! Beth in blue may see a change this season … to a different blue. The one thing I promised myself was to ski unencumbered by the search for 100 days. I’m not unlike Rain Man though, and when I start counting I can’t stop. I hope to ski many enjoyable days without looking at the app and seeing how many days I’ve skied. I also realize this could all change by December. In the words of my dear friend Woodson, “Ski every day, so you can ski every day.”
I’m seeing people I haven’t seen in months. Out of the woodwork come our winter friends! And if someone changes their gear they may suddenly become unrecognizable. That’s just how it goes. Opening day on Ajax appeared to be full of locals who knew how to ski. You could feel a commonality that we haven’t felt since we all had a bar-restaurant to hang out at. What a treat! Don’t forget to keep your head on a swivel from here on out. Someone is bound to be FaceTiming on Kleenex Corner in their Gucci fanny pack before we know it.
I’m grateful for so much: a strong healthy body, a sense of humor, great family and friends and for being able to ski. It’s fantastic! I am so grateful to have a premier pass because I love skiing in short snippets, in particular on Ajax. That is one of the last true joys of living in a ski town. I heard Lo Semple figured out how to wear his work attire underneath his ski kit for just such an event. If Aspen’s culture has changed and shifted, it’s at least nice to know that we can still live in the nostalgia of a good old-fashioned ski day.
Even if you’re not doing a Thanksgiving with tons of food and tradition, something about this holiday feels like hope. A page turns. A mood shifts. And perhaps you’ve clicked into your bindings for the first time. And thus, ski season begins.
Happy turns and happy Thanksgiving!
Beth is grateful not to be cooking this year. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.