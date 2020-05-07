Is it just me, or is there an odd sensation of happiness oozing its way through town at the moment? The beautiful spring weather is infectious on a good year, let alone during a pandemic. I just completed a 30-day meditation challenge and feel great. The warm weather has my neighbors and I migrating to our respective patios with the added bonus of socializing. And, now I’m about to head out to the river for a couple days. Pandemic or not, I have felt pretty fortunate as of late. Now did someone spike my cocktail, or am I suddenly happy-in-place?
I know we live in a pretty rad locale, but what gives? Maybe the meditation challenge has sent me to the outer reaches of contentment, but I’ve seen it in others too. The world is literally on the verge of many things at the moment, none of them particularly positive, but I feel great.
We’re still under a stay-at-home order until May 8. However, with the onset of 70 degree temperatures, May 1 was like some pre-pandemic dream for this town. Nice weather and the ability to roam is something not everyone in our country can do, and I feel incredibly lucky to be living here.
I guess gratitude is the attitude for the time. I’ve been working with dirty money just one day less than usual since the order was issued. My chances of exposure were likely higher because of that. Everyone’s future is uncertain, and we live in a town that’s economy is based on tourism. And yet, I’m happy.
When I go home sometimes, I find a loaf of freshly baked bread waiting on the porch. We received carrot muffins on Tuesday and lemon shortbread cookies Wednesday. On Friday another neighbor brought us spaghetti and homemade meatballs as a thank you. We’ve shared some treats too. When I got home from work instead of heading directly to my corona-cleansing shower I happened upon happy hour in the courtyard. My neighbor made me an old-fashioned, OK, two. And we all sat close enough to be far and enjoy the evening.
March and April were long and full of challenges. And while we aren’t out of the woods yet, the change of season and longer days just feel better. It’s May after all, and it feels like there might be a slice of hope around the corner. Even if that’s just a feeling, it still feels good to wrap oneself in the notion, if only for a few sweet moments.
We’ve all been forced into change, with no guidelines as to how it works. It’s what a friend referred to as F.F.T, First F&%!ing Time. It’s the first time you’ve applied for paycheck protection. The first time you’ve been told you can’t work. The first time you’ve had to wear a mask to go to the grocery store. Hopefully you’ve got the basics of food, water and shelter, and if the basics are doing it for you, then soak them up.
With the warmer weather I always start to see my neighbors more. The difference now is that we’ve been indoors baking and isolating, so to see one another in passing is more than just a brief hello. There’s a concrete planter between most of us and I’ve never seen my ‘hood happier. I know that many are still struggling, but having our neighborhood connection makes us all feel like family, which is so necessary right now.
Chefs are cooking up food and doing popups because that’s how they show their love. I have done two standup comedy shows from an empty space on Facebook Live. It’s weird. My partner and I have no audience interaction. Facebook friends from my first-grade teacher to my mother to people who knew me way back when can watch if they’re so inclined. We’re using random objects for microphones and just going for it. I haven’t had this much fun doing standup in a long time. And if someone out there laughs, too, well then great.
How about we add love, laughter and support to the basics? Seems like that’s more than enough on which to survive.
Life just got simplified. Not for great reasons or without challenge, but it has been boiled down to some basic needs.
We are in the process of adjusting and I’m seeing and experiencing some super innovative connectivity. Popups, curbside service, sharing food with neighbors, delivering ice cream on a bicycle. it’s all about connection. The kids who made the chalk art challenge course on the 600 block of Hopkins and Spring have unknowingly delighted my day along with countless others. Why yes, I’d be happy to jump over the grass and hop like a bunny thank-you-very-much!
How else would we do it here? Forgive yourself if you’re not happy. Forgive yourself if you feel like you’re doing it wrong or need more time. We’re all on different time frames and some of us might need a little nudge. Talk to your neighbors. Make some food knowing you’ll have to share it. Connect from afar. We can figure out ways to be social while still being safe. We’re in this for the long haul. Meditate, take a walk outside, or grab some chalk, you might just find that you’re happy-in-place.