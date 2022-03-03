Tomorrow marks this ski season’s 100th day. That may not be on your radar, but with that comes a sharp descent toward the end of ski season. Winter here is lengthy, but the move to March is a turning point for more fun in the sun, something at which Aspen is still quite good.
There’s a beach on Ajax and the days are getting both lighter and longer. Does that mean we can start getting excited for spring? It’s officially more than two weeks out, but I know I’m ready for a change.
The pandemic is not over, but a shift is happening, and even if that shift is only in place until next fall, I think we’ll all take what we can get. Sure, we could be looking at war and more horrendous events, but for now, I’ll take a “Slice of life in the form of a sunny day in a mountain town in the clouds” for $200, Alex.
This past weekend was what you call “bluebird,” and while I’d love to see our snowpack rise above 100%, I can still appreciate a bluebird day when I see one. The sky was the sort of blue you could gaze upon for hours and the snow gleamed such a bright white it could’ve been a sandy beach. Except it was Aspen Mountain, and I was watching skiers make their way down the Buckhorn pitch from the cheap seats at Buckhorn Cabin.
God bless whoever had the foresight to build wine cabins on our fine ski mountains. What a treat! We’ve all skied past a soiree in progress and picked up good vibes along the way. Getting an invite to attend is that much better. One doesn’t even really need an adult beverage with a view like the one from Buckhorn Cabin off the backside of Ajax. I attended the party early to wish a friend happy birthday and was awestruck at the locale. I’ve been there plenty of times before, but there’s nothing like the present moment to keep you grateful.
It was an interesting juxtaposition after riding Chair 3 to the top of the mountain, which spit us out directly at the foot of Snow Beach. We spied the bright red-and-white cabanas in still silence before it erupted in the afternoon. I’m certain it was a blast but a different kind of fun than a good ol’ Buckhorn birthday gathering. Old school meets new school? Can you think of anything more divided by class? Other than Caddyshack’s infamous Caddy Day Pool Party from 2-2:15 p.m. The caddies always had more fun than Judge Smails and his cronies anyway, but I digress.
I’ve seen some questionable skill levels on Aspen Mountain lately. Skiing in a giant mob, making blind turns across the run, etc. It’s an advanced intermediate mountain, with nary a green run in sight. Those in the know abide by this, and those looking for cabanas at Snow Beach believe downloading is how it’s done. Oh contraire! Actually, I should stop right there. If a power wedge is the best you’ve got, by all means, download. It’ll be safer for everyone!
The never-evers have come en masse to Ajax, and it’s not just the adults looking to party either. I witnessed a handful of little ones slowly negotiating snake turns as of late, and, no, they weren’t part of AVSC. Those kids rip! But if your kid is a never-ever, what the hell are you doing sending said toddler down Little Nell in peak season?! I was terrified by the whole thing.
How about Unzipped Jacket Guy hot-dogging through Kleenex Corner? And yes, I said hot-dogging. First, his jacket was unzipped and flapping in the wind. Need I say more? Secondly, he did not make cutting people off by banking from side to side on said narrow chute look good at all. I sense that his ego felt like he was channeling Bode Miller. He looked more like a reenactment on a Colorado Skier Safety Act informational video of exactly what not to do. He was a likely candidate for taking out the 5-year-old blindly starting her descent down the Little Nell.
I’m happy to report back that local love was up 100% on my gondola rides this past weekend. I met other locals, shared good vibes with a visitor or two and even talked about how much we still love this place, which felt nice. There’s still a pulse, albeit a little weak, but it likes an animal costume on skis, in the sun, and knows how to enjoy a good moment when it’s got one!
People on people, on the people, on people! It was the weekend after all. They’re feelin’ it; hell, I’m feeling it, too. It’s about time for tutus and other fun ski costumes. Mask mandates have lifted and FOMO has turned back up with the onset of sunny, spring days. I hope you all enjoyed your banana-bread-baking daze because it’s showtime! Keep your wits about you, keep your head on a swivel and enjoy the remaining 45 days of lift-served skiing.
Beth just reached 75 days of skiing, but they’re out of pins already. WTF! She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com