I have always had thing for June. I’m a June baby. It’s the month I got married, the end of most school years and a mighty fine time to be in the Rocky Mountains.
Let’s keep that to ourselves, shall we? It’s summertime and the livin’ is easy, well, for another week or so. The days spent in early June feel like a piece of ripened fruit that each Aspen resident is fortunate enough to squeeze the juice from every year.
“Summer in Aspen” will be starting shortly. You know, the summer we all know and the same one with which we have a love-hate relationship. It’s stunning! And even a little scary! The days are long and any time spent away from work and serving the masses is quite precious. Early June, however, feels like a rebirth, having finally shed the salty, scaly shell of winter to live in this pulsating green present.
I took a three-day staycation in our backyard and couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love to ride my mountain bike and have a new ride this year. She’s turquoise and fast! While the original plan was to camp and bike elsewhere, it turns out the Roaring Fork Valley is a great place to do just that. We traded camping for clean-sheet nights and the biking, oh, the biking! Those of us who love to ride are incredibly fortunate to have an amazing array of single-track options.
I started referring to my three-day weekend as “bike camp” as soon as I knew we were staying put. Biking is joyous, but still requires early season grunts and slogs until your lungs catch up with what’s left of your ski legs. I had the joy of traveling far and eating and drinking to my heart’s content this past May, so I felt further out of “bike shape” than usual. I like to alternate ride days for rest in the beginning of the season, but figured now was as good a time as any to peddle my heart out before the summer crowds really hit.
We started in Basalt by looping Glassier, Vasten and Buckhorn trails, and by we, I mean an impromptu group of nine! It started small, but once the word of fun spreads, it moves quickly. And what better time to do so. I realize I’m behind on this, but the wildflowers are amazing! Phlox, larkspur, arrowleaf, balsamroot and lupine were all present along the single-track and, frankly, I can’t think of a better welcome committee.
What’s that they say about the highs? They can’t come without the lows. With ear-to-ear grins followed by a delicious lunch, I found myself nearly incapable of staying upright. I was spent. I had tentative afternoon plans foiled by what I kept thinking might be a common condition referred to as “O.L.D.” (Often Lame Discomfort). Had Father Time finally found me?
I went to bed early and woke up before 6 a.m., not because I was rested but rather because my neck was in pain. I stretched. I took ibuprofen. I iced. I applied CBD. Some might ask, why didn’t I simply sit Day 2 of bike camp out? Because I have a new bike and I love to ride, that’s why. Call me crazy, but love is blind and also I’m a glutton for punishment.
This time the plan was to ride up Buttermilk and down Government with a few friends, six people tops. Or 15. Biking in numbers like that is intimidating no matter what kind of shape I’m in. I smiled through my stiff neck and plugged in some tunes. Ride your ride, Beth.
Government Trail still rules, even if you can only ride it from the top of Buttermilk. I cornered hard. I hopped roots. I sent it all with a smile. The pain in my neck morphed into a mild discomfort. I even saw wildflowers! Day 2 sent us all on our merry way, and for me, seemed to shake my early season O.L.D. symptoms.
A friend who we’d ridden with asked what time we’d be going out on Day 3. I hesitated. Would I make it? Would my “seat” be able to handle Day 3 of early season bike camp? Love is a many-splendored thing. Of course I made Day 3. Just my hubs and me this time. We rode the Seven Star single-track of Snowmass and finished it off with a neat and dry Deadline, supplying me with more endorphins than I’ve had in a while. And to think we almost left the valley!
Mountain biking has as many ups and downs as life itself. Just when you think you can celebrate, there’s an uphill challenge to negotiate. It’s not gonna be hard forever though, so just ride it out.
Pedaling is indeed an activity in which one must stay present. But sometimes, you ride a long slog uphill that gives you time to ponder it all. I rode my bike and thought an awful lot this weekend: about the passing of former Sheriff Braudis and the resulting void in our community; about the weird town I live in called Aspen; about the surrounding beauty and deep purple penstemon; and all the other good stuff that keeps me here, year after year.
Thank you June, I will always brake for you.
Beth is feeling it and would like to wish her husband a very happy 10th! She can be reached at bethbrandon@hotmail.com.