A year ago, we were all living our lives, speculating on when the coronavirus might hit. I was fortunate enough to have scheduled a haircut just days before that wouldn’t be an option for a while. The next day the city shut down and two days later the governor closed the mountain. It’s one of those moments that we all remember. Where were you when pandemic panic took over?
First birthdays are really special, so, if I said to you that Pandemic turns one (in Aspen) this week, would you plan on having a smash cake with accompanying party favors? Probably not. What if instead, I wished the pandemic a “happy anniversary?” The traditional gift of one year of marriage is paper, so could we at least toast with paper cups? That doesn’t feel quite right either.
In honor of the proverbial bomb that was dropped on us one year ago, I’d like to ski lift-served ski runs, see people from afar, and eat cake with a couple members of my pandemic pod. Woohoo! That’s about all we can do.
While it’s not a fun event, I do think it deserves some kind of pause. We’re here, one year later. Treat yourself to takeout. What else are you going to spend your money on? We’re surviving and probably in some way needed these wild pandemic shenanigans in our lifetime to keep us on our toes.
We’re still a touch shell-shocked from closures and quarantines, fear and chaos, but also fairly desensitized. Glad there’s no more of that. Ha! At least we can say the worst is behind us. Wait, we can say that, right?
Remember how quickly the news changed in the beginning, and we all thought we could keep up? Shopping lists were crucial because so too was getting in and out of City Market quickly. Work, for me, was essential, and it never stopped, not even temporarily. I’d like to give a shout out to my fellow essential folk — it’s totally cool, normal and justified to feel like a well-done French fry that was left in the fryer too long. Give it up for never giving up, and for taking those work-from-home people’s sweatpants and making them look good on the front lines!
It’s funny to think how young and free I felt one year ago and how totally old and stapled to my couch I feel now. That accelerated much quicker than I anticipated. I’m only kidding. I felt age appropriate last year and like I might possess some “old fogey” tendencies. After the last year I have fully crossed over. I ID’ed someone the other day who was born in the year 2000. I nearly denied her entry, then suddenly stopped and actually exhaled dust upon simultaneously welcoming her into the store. Also, what the hell is TikTok?
Pandemic turns one should be more of a mature anniversary soiree. There may not be wedding cake in the freezer, but after the past year, you definitely have something in your freezer. And it should probably be eaten.
Who was part of the last year for you? Most of us formed small pods outside of our homes. It was an all-inclusive, intensive couples retreat for me, so if you still love your partner, but found new and interesting ways to be annoyed by him/her, then congratulations! You passed the test. My husband and I went down the Grand Canyon just before we got married. One of the mountain men on that trip declared that, “this would be the test,” for my husband and me. And while I get what he meant, I’ll take your Grand Canyon and raise you a year(s) long pandemic, bro.
If you can still play Othello, Rummikube and Sequence, as well as, bike, hike, love, argue, eat and sleep with old “You Again’’ riding shotgun for all the breakdowns, flip-outs and stir-crazy madness, then I think you’ve found a partner. Which is a plus for sure.
The past year was hard on everyone, but I think a special giant hug and toast goes to those who live alone. Don’t misconstrue this as pity in any way. I know a lot of people who live alone and thrive, but to be alone under these circumstances was tough to say the least. Give it up to your good friends and family who may or may not have played a hand or two of solitaire. Never has “single” been more ready to mingle.
If you weren’t on a couples retreat, perhaps it was a family retreat or the aforementioned solo retreat. All three scenarios, like camping, were “in tents,” so it turns out everyone could use a reason to toast. Your strength in getting here did not go unnoticed, so pick your pleasure and treat yourself to whatever feels appropriate, except for letting your guard down. You’ll probably need to limit your celebration and pick your pleasure according to the confines of your humble abode. Damn.
There’s always Pandemic 2.0: the second year and the true march back to the new normal, or, an experiment in variants? We’ve got both the U.K. and the California variant here. What can I say? Aspen is international.
I skied the Owl Creek traverse over the weekend and took the bus to Snowmass for the first time in a long time. The conditions were five-star: sunshine, warm temperatures, good company and an open time frame. We finished and ate outside at Home Team BBQ and it almost felt normal. Almost.
These days of sunshine may have fooled some of you. Keep your mask and your head up. Brighter days are coming and remember, when you’re going through hell, keep going!
