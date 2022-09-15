Getting in and out of Aspen is tough. Always has been. Hence the charm, the allure, the “uncrowded by design” feel.
Except that we seem to be losing that foothold daily. Traffic lights on Independence Pass, bottleneck traffic and plans for the airport’s expansion are all indicators that we are, in fact, working toward a more crowded existence.
I thank my lucky stars that I live within city limits. I sold my car at the beginning of the pandemic, and now we’re a one-vehicle family. I walk or ride my bike and am simultaneously blessed and ruined. Whenever I do drive, I feel like a decommissioned Resistance pilot examining the dash and controls before initiating flight sequence. I can still hang, but don’t ask me to drive at night.
I can’t imagine what sort of rage I would’ve felt sitting in traffic for 90 minutes between the Aspen Airport Business Center and Castle Creek Bridge last Wednesday. Actually, of course I can. I had a dentist appointment in Snowmass Village on Thursday and took the bus knowing what I was up against. While the bus was still faster, I spent close to two hours traveling 7 miles for a teeth cleaning.
People waiting on Highway 82 put their cars in park and read books set upon their steering wheel. Pourquoi pas? It was the same leaving town, too. My husband got out of the truck and opened up the windows on the topper so that the dogs had hair flow while they sat and waited.
Yes, both the city of Aspen and the Colorado Department of Transportation waited to start construction until after Labor Day, but it doesn’t seem as though the two entities effectively shared their work timelines with one another, or the community, as was demonstrated by the simmering rage felt by all who finally arrived at their destination that day. The fact that it’s going to last for another month or so will require a lot of patience. I blame the Mercury retrograde.
I’m going to Vail to do some comedy today and think I’ll take my chances on Independence Pass, a scenic byway, in order to get there close to on time. For those of you making the daily commute, we salute you!
The entire bridge will need to be replaced one day, not far from now, and all I ask is that everyone in Aspen collectively agrees to shut down for a couple of weeks and plan an offseason vacation while the work gets done. Seems reasonable to start planning that now.
I left town for a long weekend to visit family on the East Coast, naively thinking I was leaving my travel woes behind me. Ha! Flying in and out of Aspen is great when it goes smoothly. The other 50% of the time can be as frustrating as sitting in traffic waiting for the latest construction worker to flag you forward.
Everything was going smoothly until we were loaded onto the plane in Denver, waiting to leave the gate, when the pilot got on the intercom and told us that the lights necessary to land on the runway in Aspen at night were out. Aspen’s got it all folks! Just don’t expect to land at night, or in the snow, or if there’s wind, or … well, you get the picture. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger, right?
As I lamented my weekend travel snags in my exercise class I was jolted back into reality. I live in Aspen and I’d flown thousands of miles to visit family on the weekend. Slow your roll, sister. Stop your whining. Even though it felt really, incredibly good to be pissed at both land and air travel in and out of this place, I heard what I sounded like and cringed.
I still fantasize about a house with a garage, yard and storage. But the older I get, the more I wonder if that really is just a fantasy. I live well and I also live relatively small. With overpopulation and no real need for more “stuff,” it seems like I’m winning. I guess it’s the part where I fear I may never have that “house paid off feeling,” unless of course, I move outside of the bubble, and away from anything resembling a ski resort. That’s simply not the life I’ve chosen.
Right now, the juice is still sweet, but the squeeze aggravates the arthritis developing in my hands, so a lot of times I just skip the juice. That’s the problem with this place. You’ve got to drink the juice, even just a little, or your blood sugar will be out of whack and you’ll just be that testy curmudgeon holding fruit, talking about the past. I’ll groan about getting into Aspen via land or air with you any day. But perhaps it’s best discussed over a hike up Tiehack or on our first break point on our next bike ride. Because I’ve seen the fruit, or the lack thereof, outside of this very insulated bubble. And it doesn’t taste near as sweet.
Beth recommends that local municipalities start handing out Juicy Fruit to those waiting in traffic. The taste is gonna move ya! She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.