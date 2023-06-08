How is it that June gets fully scheduled and committed by the third week in May?! It’s here and happening. Fashionistas, then hikers, now Foodies and Winos and yep, that’s a wrap for offseason. On your mark, get set, go!
The last time I wrote it was all about the wildflowers. They’re still going off in royal splendor. The purples are really sending it: larkspur, wild blue flax, lupine, penstemon and woolen breeches. Wee! The clock is ticking on the final hours of offseason and now is the time we really see Aspen transform from dress rehearsal to curtain’s up.
Landscapers are trimming the town in a technicolor dreamcoat and I’m not mad about that. The flowers are simply gorgeous everywhere you look. Wagner Park is gearing up for a Foodie Super Bowl and all is just so. Until the wheels come off, er, I guess they go up around here, but in the case of summer they’re going up elsewhere until all paths converge upon a little ol’ town called Aspen.
After 22 years of living here I’ve experienced the highs and lows of traveling in and out of Aspen. When it’s great, there’s nothing better. One can literally take a free bus to the airport roughly one hour ahead of their scheduled flight and be on their merry way. Or, you know, fly your own jet to and fro. What a high! Though when there’s weather, and your airline carrier is canceling flights due to “field conditions,” and your trip was only a long weekend to begin, well, it blows.
I think we’ve all been canceled or delayed in the winter on countless occasions, which is why I keep my winter travel to a minimum, if at all. I’ve also been canceled due to a private plane taking out the landing lights or high winds. Or diverted to Grand Junction. Never have I ever been canceled on June 2 because of a rainstorm. OK, to be fair, the clouds were pretty “socked in” last Friday. I was set to return Monday and by the time they could reschedule me to my original destination, having one day to hang with my family appeared to be a no-go.
Hey, at least I got a refund! And here I thought June was a safe bet for air travel in and out of Aspen. Think again. I was left with the flowers and the remnants of offseason. Two days of pouting and two days of riding my bike eventually got me over it.
Actually, after two days of pouting we drove up Independence Pass. And what a sight to see! It’s always beautiful and awe-inspiring to see the snowline on the remnants of the original road up the pass. Making that journey on horseback and wagon trains had to be the journey of a lifetime. Now, we’ve got traffic lights in one of the most wild and scenic byways in the country. And to think everyone just used common sense and courtesy before the light was put in place. My how times have changed.
I typically make the trip up to the top of Independence Pass on Memorial Day weekend for a few turns. We skipped it this year, but I forgot how nice it is to make the drive simply for a change of scenery. Add a quick pit stop up at the Grottos and their amazing display of nature and now it's a field trip. You get raging rapids on one side with precision cut granite slabs snaking through the earth on the other. It’s just up the hill, minutes from our backyard and always worthy of an afternoon drive.
The weekend felt like a pause in the buildup to summer’s swell. Last week I was wearing dresses and only needed a fleece at night. Then the rain came and dumped humble pie on my parade. Such is life. It can’t be all sunshine and unicorns all the time, not even in Aspen. Consider that the next time you think someone, perhaps a fellow columnist, has gone too dark or too negative.
Everyone’s circumstances and perspectives are different. You never know what sort of day, week or year they’ve had. Maybe they’re simply trying to enlighten folks as to what life just outside the bubble is really like. Ya dig? That, or their flight got canceled.
Show ponies have started arriving. And those who don’t need to show off, still won’t. I guess I’m saying “get ready.” You can keep your warm-up suit on for another day or so, but it’s time to stay loose and be agile. Summer in Aspen is starting whether the sun shines or not. If it’s been a minute since you’ve encountered the see-and-be-seen crowd, look no further and enjoy the show! It will, no doubt, be a good one.