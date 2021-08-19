People love to reminisce about days gone by — and Aspen really loves its past. Remember when you could go shop for jeans at Boogies then eat a delicious lunch and polish it all off with a giant Rice Krispies treat? And, of course, there were even better times before I moved here, and so on and so forth. I think this has happened to me since high school, where parties were better before I got there, then again in college, then again in adult college, aka life in Aspen.
It’s nothing new. And by the way, now that I’ve joined the ranks of, “things were better when I ...” I realize that we just love our memories, dammit. I think we all need to be incredibly honest that life on planet Earth is a tad bit of a mess right now. The pandizzle is getting back towards a sizzle and with all the other bad news, fond memories sure do have their merits.
Daydreaming about days gone by is a great self-soother in such stressful times. Let’s face it, we could be in for another weird winter, more masks and God only knows what else. Blergh! So let’s focus on a town that had less traffic, more locally owned stores, restaurants and people, and get even more angry about going to work today.
Nah, I’ll pass this time.
I do have to admit though, those of you who are over 60 and have lived here for 30 to 40 years make me jealous. Every time I’m around any of you, I feel the need to cozy up to a fireside chat, in which you tell me about eating mushrooms on a Tuesday while taking lunch turns on Bell Chair cause that’s just how things went back then. How did you do it?!
I recently started a new job with a business that’s seen Aspen longer than most. We just had a summer barbecue/retirement party for a couple of legends who left in the spring. I didn’t have the pleasure of working with them directly but knew them well enough to know they’d be tough acts to follow. The barbecue was great and as far as work parties go, no one got out of hand. The one thing that really stuck with me, aside from being part of a great crew, was I felt like I’d been invited into a family and was sad that I’d missed out on working with three of the recent retirees.
They were legendary, and we like legends around here. Think GOAT status. It’s hard not to feel like you missed out somehow, some way. But the good news is that there are still legends among us. Aspen doesn’t have the Tippler anymore and nothing is what it used to be, but legends don’t walk away without leaving a piece of themselves behind. Someone, somewhere learned something from them, and we can only hope that as they pass the torch, all of that knowledge, tradition and lifestyle gets passed along with it.
I wonder how we’ll carry on the tradition? Is there even tradition to carry on? With all the hubbub of who-what-wear that Aspen has become, the funky ski town tends to fall to the back burner. After global warming kills all hopes of winter resort life, we need to be the next stewards that usher Aspen through to a first-class mountain bike resort — or maybe even a surf town, where SkiCo sells paddle-out passes instead of uphill passes. I hope I’m only kidding on that one.
I could complain about traffic, bemoan the fact that we get to experience the further-widened wealth gap up close and personal, wince over the entitled crowd (who also believe everything in Aspen is overpriced, by the way) and lament this summer’s air quality, and I have. But I’m taking the week off since all of that feels insurmountable and will still be there next week. Aspen may feel chaotic these days, but it’s not unique to us no matter how hard we try to make it so. It’s everywhere.
Do you want to wish you were in another time? Or do you want to cherish life right now? “Go with the feeling of being alive while you’re still young,” is a song lyric that we’ve been listening to in our house a lot this summer. I’m sure the young 19-year-olds I work with think said song is played out and old, but regardless of its freshness or lack thereof, the lyrics still ring true. We can wax poetic and wish we were on greener grass, but the truth is, wherever you go, there you are.
All we have is the here and now, and what you do is up to you. Complain, whine and write nasty letters to the editor? Seems like there must be a better use of your time. And mine. I’m going to make my own fun and work on being legendary in my own way. There’s simply no other choice.
