I took a short hiatus from the real world this past Easter Sunday via Cloud 9 on Aspen Highlands. And my oh my, what a hiatus it was!
Me before going to Cloud 9: “It’s crazy. I can’t believe people just spray Champagne into the air. What a gross display of wealth.”
Me at Cloud 9: “There’s an extra bottle to spray? Give it here!”
Yep, it was pretty much like that. I don’t expect to ever capture the fun, carefree, bluebird, Easter ever again, but I am forever grateful that I get to own that day as part of my memories forevermore.
There are few times in life when the timing is so exquisite that you know even while it’s happening that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Is Cloud 9 gluttonous? You bet your ass it is. And would I ever disappoint my host by being a bad guest? Never in a million years.
So when in Rome, if even for a day, spray that champs, baby.
Before Sunday I’d never been to Cloud 9, not the one with the reputation for debauchery anyway. Years ago, my friend and I were learning to ski. We spent many Saturdays at Local’s Clinics on Highlands, but eventually we cut the cord and felt good enough to venture out on our own. I vaguely remember going into the back side of Cloud 9 on a cold and stormy day. It was the non-fine dining side of the restaurant. We were freezing and had enough money between the two of us for soup in a bread bowl. We ate and left. No Champagne was spilled in our names.
Now, of course, Cloud 9 is THE sought-after ticket for world-class, on-mountain restaurant dining and debauchery. Even musical artist Seal has been recorded being kissed by a rosé on the gray, as well as giving a good champagne spray. It is bacchanalian in every sense. An embarrassment of riches one might say. And if you get the ticket, take that ride!
I think I actually feigned tears and stuck out my lower lip when they announced that they were playing the last song. “I never want this to end!” So much for wading gently into the Cloud 9 scene. The patio was full of locals. It was an unofficial industry day with tables full of crews from different restaurants in town. I wonder, is Cloud 9 always this full of costumes, fun and revelry? Sure, but I think anytime there’s a “caddy day” atmosphere and you get to let loose with your coworkers there’s always a little extra mojo behind it.
I, too, was with a work crew. We wasted no time letting loose, standing on our seats to dance and throwing caution to the wind. If there’s an Entourage rosé shortage it’s because we drank it. All of it. And let me tell you who isn’t 21 anymore — me! I sure thought I was on Sunday though. Christ may have risen, but I was mistaken thinking that my 21-year-old self had come back for an encore. Yikes. Though I did manage to hold my alter ego together until I crossed the threshold of my front door. Then all bets were off.
Still crushing it!
I even got my first Highlands scan of the ski season. 102 days on Ajax, 1 on Buttermilk and 1 on Aspen Highlands. I skied lift service on Buttermilk on Bacon Day and I even got to see the moose juke a kid skiing toward him! Then I got to ski corn, dine and boogie at Cloud 9 on my one Highlands day. Not too shabby if you ask me!
How spectacular can you get? The view from Cloud 9 patio, $50. Sitting next to the ski jump and watching a mono skier do a backflip, $50. Fondue and raclette with all the fixin’s, $150. Befriending the girl who took her top off for the Instagram shot of her dreams, FREE! They’re a dime a dozen up there. And I still had fun.
It feels like a never-before, never-again kind of day. The combination of sun-starved locals who were there to let out some end-of-season steam, blue skies, warm temperatures, rosé, raclette, psychedelic mushrooms and friends will likely never be matched. So I won’t even try. And I’m totally fine with that. Box checked.
My cup runneth over. It’s been a great ski season with just over a week left to ski all that corn! My legs are tired but my heart is full. Thanks to an incredible ski season and to the whole crew at Cloud 9 for giving this duct-tape darling a day to remember!
Beth donated one glove and a pair of sunglasses to the Champagne gods. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.