I got an invite to the Theatre Aspen preview night and almost didn’t go. I was thinking about everything I had to do this week, so I thought I needed to pass on a night out. I’m really glad my husband pushed me to go and that I changed my mind, because no matter the form, art always inspires, heals and wins.
Since the beginning of the pandemic the bad news express seems to be on overdrive. When someone finds themselves grieving from a horrible social, political, local or personal situation, another one seems to come along at a rapid pace. Aspen is not immune to this, despite its beautiful appearance and many blessings.
All of the pains aside, the show, or, simply life, must go on. That’s not to trivialize any of it, it’s simply the truth. I’ve been feeling highs quite close to the lows as of late and still can’t seem to make sense of it all. Sometimes a worthy distraction helps you get through to the other side.
Live theater is always inspiring. You think, you feel, you see differently and all from watching actors entertain you with words, song, dance and emotions. Their actions move you and set your mind on fire with ideas of your own. Or, perhaps it takes you back to a simpler time. Being present for a show can mean sitting, watching and clapping, while simultaneously going somewhere far, far away. Maybe you didn’t even know you needed to go anywhere, but you sure feel better after you did.
We are truly blessed to have a place like Theatre Aspen in our backyard. It is simply stunning and that’s just the outdoor setting. Once you step inside, it’s a whole different world. Hearing a particular note being sung that jolts your heart and makes you stand up straighter, or listen more intently, isn’t an everyday thing. I felt that on preview night. An actress’s voice, just a few feet away from me, got me hook, line and sinker. I felt that spark of magic that makes you take notice and submerge yourself into a different dimension. If the preview is any indication of what the entirety of “Gypsy” and “Jersey Boys” will be, and it always is, then sign me up.
I realize that some of the amazing art that surrounds us costs more than others: quite a bit more. That shouldn’t stop you from appreciating as much as you can. Stroll through for a look, buy an obstructed-view matinee seat or simply sit outside the music tent with your own picnic. No one’s taken that away.
Art always prevails. Just when you thought you couldn’t hear one more disappointing story about the city shutting down a day care operation, or the W Hotel charging people $35 to sit at their pool, or any number of the heartbreaking stories involving our incredible, hardworking community members, you might find yourself struck by art.
An art opening at the Red Brick, a night at Theatre Aspen or a random lunch-break walkthrough of the Aspen Art Museum might turn your thoughts upside down, or inspire you to look at your most recent negative news differently. It might sound like a cliché, but it’s true. It won’t change anything, but I do believe taking in art in all forms grants us a perspective that somehow improves the fabric around us, through us.
I’ve performed in numerous free comedy shows and even if some of the jokes are stinkers, everyone leaves with an experience. It’s up to you if you want to have one.
None of us can stop the world around us, but we can choose many of the experiences we have and how we play the hand we’re dealt. I usually choose heading outside for my respite and healing. And likely, I always will. But we are so very fortunate to live in a place where we can experience art with a similar backdrop that can spark our imaginations and care for us in a different way.
Ya dig?
I love musical theater and whether it’s our own community all-stars of Aspen Community Theatre or the actors brought in for a summer season at the Theatre Aspen tent, taking in a show is always special. I had a lot kicking around in my brain Monday night, but taking 40 minutes for a sneak peek made me feel better about the work ahead.
Summer and its hard work have only just begun. We all deserve to take a break outside and enjoy the original reason for moving here, but better yet I would implore you to go find some art, stat. It might make you feel something. And oh, how much more colorful life will be!
Beth is looking for art in all places. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.