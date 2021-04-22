Ajax’s closing day was nice and mellow by ski town standards. It still held an air of lighthearted joviality, but I personally was content with bidding farewell to the season that never required reservations, gave me endless private gondola cars and still let me enjoy powder turns in the Cone Dumps. Done and done. The offseason has started, ready or not.
I skied Sunday mostly for the “Buck Off” on Bell Mountain. As I snaked my way down from the top of Chair 6, conditions were a touch icy on the groomed runs so I peeled off to the “easy way down” that had me pass the ski fence. The slush had gathered toward the edge of the run in a berm-like fashion leaving me no choice but to ride high on the side, which got me excited to ride bikes again.
We continued along the traverse past Super 8 Gully above Upper Mag along the goat road and reached the end of the snow. The only choice was to unclip our bindings, take off our skis, walk the dirt and get back to the nearest patch of snow before heading down to the Bell Chair.
I think of Aspen Mountain differently ever since we had the rare privilege to explore it fully dressed in snow without the lifts running last spring. I found a love for said goat road and Schiller Road, as well as the collection of Dumps that became our delightful route down. Now, every time I ski that area it makes me warm and fuzzy thinking about how I spent my days of quarantine. Strange, but true.
When I took off my skis on the goat road I felt a tinge of excitement. I felt spring despite the temperatures hovering in the 40s. I couldn’t wait to come back up on a hike and explore. While it’s always a little sad to see the end of a ski season, I felt totally whole in the thought of a winter well spent. I can’t wait to get outside and explore in a different way, with a little more heat in the air and different modes of transportation underfoot.
We even nailed the timing on the Buck Off, though every year we fret and debate timing until, voila! A wall of skiers seemingly made of rubber turning and compressing over the bumps on the Ridge of Bell appeared, as if there weren’t a layer of crusty, mixed snow just under their skis. Well done! I avoided most runs off piste that day, but appreciated their effort as I sipped a beverage from my first and last Bell Chair of the season. And, as if given a cherry on the top of our anticipated Bell Chair ride, a few acrobatic souls jumped off Boyd’s Bump with all the flips, twists and whistles a gal could ask for. Thanks to the Mother Ship and all of those aboard to make it a reality.
The first few days post ski season (yes, Snowmass is still open) always feel a little weird, but I couldn’t be more stoked on the change of seasons. We’re heading to the river this weekend so alas, skis got tucked away in storage, along with the habit of making turns. The mountain still greets us daily, but now we get to watch it transform into a radiant green beauty.
Watching spring happen in the Rockies is an acquired taste and involves a combination of indoor/outdoor projects and patience, all while stalking the radar on your favorite weather app. If you can slow down and appreciate the in-betweenness of it all, then kudos to you. It beats whining any day.
While it’s no day skiing, I saw my first mountain bluebell on Smuggler the other day along with several patches of young lupine in their early stages. I watched snow melt into mini rivers that formed quickly, then ran off through the silty, rocky Smuggler Road, changing its surface minute by minute. You just have to stop and look. You can also walk with a friend and talk the entire time and not “see” nature once. Totally up to you.
Today just so happens to be Earth Day and I’m grateful that I moved to a place that appreciates the earth and takes time to enjoy her offerings. Two high school students born and raised here, Tessa Guilander and Brooke O’Sullivan, are calling for lights out tonight from 8:30pm to 9:30 p.m. in an effort to bring awareness to light pollution and energy consumption. They said something that’s been ringing in my ears ever since I read it, “In Aspen when you grow up, you’re surrounded by the environment nonstop and tourists come here because of our surroundings and how beautiful it is. We wanted to bring awareness to those surroundings that we sometimes take for granted.”
These young ladies don’t want us to take Aspen’s abundance for granted anytime soon and I couldn’t agree with them more! In honor of a season well skied, Earth Day and an abundance of natural beauty at our fingertips, turn off your lights and take a stroll tonight. If you’re lucky you’ll catch a pair of eyes reflecting back at you in a flash, maybe you’ll catch the Lyrid meteor shower, or simply sleep better since you gobbled up some fresh air.
Ski season will be back before we know it and summer play days even sooner. Take the time, here and now, in these sleepy offseason days to watch the metamorphosis of all things natural and wild among us and perhaps even give back to earth who, so unconditionally gives to us.
Beth is feeling earthy. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com