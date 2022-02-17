The end of the mask mandate is nigh. Along with many others, I’m happy about this. Coincidentally, so are the clogged pores on my chin from wearing a mask all day at work.
I’d like to hope that this signifies a positive change in the pandemic. Fingers crossed.
This upcoming change has had me thinking a lot about tales from the gondola as of late. Gondola interaction is a unique slice of life around here. With society spending less and less face time, interactions have changed. Throw in the pandemic, then mask mandates, and it’s been an interesting observation in human interaction. I’ve gleaned great comic material, enjoyed short, albeit meaningful chit-chat and also felt discouraged and disappointed by disrespectful interactions with rude, entitled humans. It’s crazy to think you can experience all that in a short 15-minute ride (or longer, depending on wind) to the top of our beloved Ajax, but it’s the truth.
There once was a time when we locals played the gondola boogie. We wanted it all to ourselves, or just our crew. There was an art to dropping your skis in at just the right moment to making slow, stalled steps to discourage those behind you to look to the next car. We’ve all done it.
Then the lifts closed and our lives changed.
I think it’s important to remember that the ever-changing rules and guidelines have had both benefits and drawbacks, but none of them were created with malice.
As we plodded through uncertain times, we wore masks, waited in the maze and rode alone, or in our very own pandemic pods. This year, things changed again. Signage everywhere would tell you that masks were required regardless of vaccination status. Despite those notices and a countywide mandate, it seemed to be a very loosely enforced rule. Those working might ask folks to mask up, or not. Policing has been largely left to the public. And we all know how well that’s gone.
Somewhere in the past few years it’s sadly become OK to be rude and disrespectful. That’s heartbreaking really. Add in the Aspen-specific issue of entitlement coming from all corners, and you’ve got a recipe for some epic gondola tales.
Never mind what’s been asked of you leading up to boarding the gondola. I’ve kindly asked if we could all wear masks (when I’m riding with strangers) and been met with eye-rolls, opinions I didn’t ask for and grown men whining about not being able to drink their coffee. “... But how am I supposed to drink my coffee?” Hey ass-hat, I bet if you took sips and conducted yourself with good manners no one would’ve minded, but since you whined. …”
When I was in Japan, eating while walking was largely frowned upon and not a social norm. So when a vendor who sold me ice cream asked me to eat it in his shop and throw it away in the garbage can he pointed to (all done in nonverbal communication, mind you), I respectfully obliged. Guess some people might call me a sheep for that, but far be it from me to go to Tokyo and tell them how their city works.
I’ve also thrown caution to the wind and ridden with people with whom I’m friends, but don’t normally spend heaps of time with. I kept my buff up while they didn’t. C’est la vie. We enjoyed friendly chit-chat and laughs, and by the time I reached the top it was as though I’d had intercourse using a lambskin condom. (“Not sure that worked, but great to see you all the same!”)
Let me make something abundantly clear, I’m not living every second in fear of getting COVID, but I’d like to think I respect those around me, particularly people I don’t know, who came from God knows where.
I’ve had other good gondy rides with strangers, and every time I do I feel a little bit more hope about this crazy time we’re living in. I’ve ridden with locals I’ve never met, but got to talking about Bonnie’s, ski conditions and good biz in January. I’ll take it! My husband and I were with two young guys visiting from Denver, pleasantly talking about how to best ski Ajax. Being a local in the know with tourists who actually care about skiing is a treat! Or, the last time my husband and I rode with a couple of longtime visitors/condo owners who gathered insight on local life here. They agreed that restaurants had gotten too expensive and appreciated our desire to build our schedules around morning turns.
It may be hanging by a thread, but Aspen is still a ski town, at least for the rest of the 2021-22 season. I’ve tried incredibly hard to gain perspective and put myself in others’ shoes and can’t for the life of me understand why we can’t be kinder to one another. If someone asks you to respect the ever-changing rules of the day, would it really hurt you to oblige?
I’m just hoping if we see more smiles we might actually remember to be kind and respectful. And if someone wants to wear a mask forever, that’s cool too.
Enjoy your Presidents Day Weekend and don’t be an a-hole. Beth can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.