The start of the pandemic shutdown in Aspen was three months ago. How did that happen? Does that mean that we had a really long offseason? Not exactly, since offseason is typically a time to meander near or far and hit reset. I don’t think it’s the same if you’re semi-quarantined and stressing out about the state of life. But guess what? Places everyone! We’re in season now and I don’t know about you, but I am not ready.
The corona-coaster infiltrated Aspen’s sleepy offseason. And with it came, in no particular order, paranoia, fear, economic distress, politics and finally a movement for equality that has the majority of us on our feet ready to march, proximity be damned. It’s a wonder we’re all keeping it together.
I understand our local economy and my place in it. I do not have the luxury to not work. I also know that I’ve grown accustomed to the ebb and flow of life in a resort town. I like the break between seasons. It seems to benefit everyone. The sudden wave of extra resident-visitors has got me feeling out of sorts. There’s typically a readiness that quietly hums this time of year. We accept that it’s time to get back to work. Yet, we’ve been through what can only be described as a traumatic experience, but now we need to don the smile of an ambassador and play nice with tourists. It’s bizarre, but what else is new?
Except for when we all decided to get back out there. Many, including myself at times, have decided to get out and mingle. “F*&^! it, COVID-19 is gone, right?!” Except it isn’t. Maybe it never left? We’ve definitely proved as a society that we’re not good at being grounded, even if it’s a matter of life or death.
It’s real, though. And we’ve officially got real tourists. Just the other day the makeup store known for its barrage of street samples forgot that they could skip me and offered me something. That’s when you know it’s tourist season. I’ll admit, I’m a touch salty. I work in an essential business and harbored a bit of resentment toward those working from home or not at all and earning the same as me. It’s only natural I suppose. Ultimately, I know it’s been hard for everyone, even if you worked from home in PJs. We’re all just a little fatigued. That’s why it’s so bizarre to don the white Disney gloves and be cheery. It feels insincere at best.
Such is life. We simply have to dig deep and remember that taking care of ourselves is paramount. Being present in life feels extra exhausting right now. You can’t be in public, protest or work without depleting yourself of energy right now. What goes out has to come back in, energetically speaking. It’s homeostasis. Keep the balance. Without balance that teeter-totter just got way less fun. Launching someone once is a thrill, but after that you’re just teetering on the ground without a partner to totter.
I’m dumbfounded at the number of visitors who aren’t with the program. I’m pretty sure the rest of the country is also under the same state of duress. I feel that our local community worked really hard at staying home and socially distancing and I’ve run into numerous visitors who when asked to wear a mask look at me like I’m crazy. If you’re going to choose to travel right now, you might want to use the old “Google machine” to see what local municipalities may or may not require. Even if you don’t want to do the extra research you could simply bring a mask to err on the side of caution.
It’s a mess. Fortunately for me, I’ve found a river permit for the San Juan. Somewhere between Sand Island and Mexican Hat, Utah, lies scorching hot canyon country through which I’ll be floating with a small group in 98-degree temperatures. Typically, I wouldn’t want to leave Aspen this time of year for the desert. But typically, I wouldn’t have worked the past three months during a pandemic either, so it’s time to do something out of the ordinary. I shall float.
By the time I come back, which will be just a short four days, I hope that everyone stays healthy, wears a mask and continues to work against social injustice. I hope I can come back and feel more at peace with resort life amidst this craziness. Unless I win the lottery, I’ll have to. But for some reason, I feel like four days is just enough time for the bottom to fall out. At which point, I’ll just have to resupply and head back to the river!
Ready or not, resort life is what we’ve got. Tourists check their brain in their luggage, as do we locals from time to time. Be kind to one another and with any luck we can keep our economy afloat while keeping ourselves free of further harm.