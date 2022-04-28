Did you hear that? Yeah, me neither. It’s so quiet I almost forgot the noise of ski season. That noise carried it all — joy, laughter, pain, sadness, grief. But when the faucet turns down to a drip long enough for everyone to breathe, that’s when offseason begins. Perhaps the spring and fall offseasons are fading, but they are time-honored traditions in Aspen nonetheless.
The air has less edge and more relief. Another ski season is behind us. Mountain people seek the desert and the beach. Camaraderie is in the air. I was afraid it might not feel like offseason this year. And while I won’t hold my breath on how long this relief might last, I saw quite a few of you lovely locals in the past couple weeks. You’re moving away to sail the world. You’re grieving the loss of a parent. You’re raising babies in a pandemic. And seeing each and every lovely face has at least reminded me that I was in good company these past few months and, save for the sailor, will be moving forward too.
I knew you were there, but it’s been a good reminder.
I think we all need a reminder that not only are we living in a strange time in history, but we already live an atypical existence in a ski town. So yeah, ski season has ended, may you go in peace.
This year, I’m hitting the river first, then spreading my wings for a big flight across the pond to France and Portugal. Once my travel anxiety subsided, I felt a rush of excitement, not unlike the strike of a match. I’m getting out of town! I guess the service industry anywhere makes a person crave the end of a season. I never thought it would be a lifestyle I’d stick with for so long, but here I am.
Aspen’s townsfolk and resident worker bees are getting their moment to feel whole again, travel a little, enrich their lives and come back as better people for it. Cheers to your off-calendar life that your family probably still doesn’t grasp. It’s not for everyone, but through our shared thread we connect to one another like a family quilt. Pretty cool if you ask me. It’s the last little taste of the Bohemian in a town that’s long since sold out.
I can’t wait to hear about the latest and greatest from outside of this bubble. We all need it.
I heard a newcomer asking where everyone was the other day. Her friend, who’s obviously been here long enough to know, told her that everyone was in the desert. To which she answered, “Oh right, Coachella.” Ha! No, not Coachella, but rather the original good time, post ski-season desert cleanse, which includes high desert anywhere from Fruita all the way across Utah. There might be music there, but more importantly there’s an electric spring green surging through most of its surrounding flora like a charged current of electricity. There might be campfires, bikes and rivers, too. Anyone who’s had the privilege understands the good imparted to the soul as a result of said spring desert time. A solid tradition, if you ask me.
Yes, technically Coachella is in the desert, but it’s not the desert. If you went, I hope it was beautiful and soul cleansing and that you stayed hydrated. We’ve all been especially deprived of sunshine this winter, so if you find yourself longing to lay on a rock in the sun like a lizard for long periods of time, do just that. You’re not alone!
I went to Home Team BBQ twice in the past two weeks, because, it’s true, I’m an Aspenite who rarely leaves the circle when I’m in work mode. Sorry! That said, that place has it going on, not that you needed me to tell you that. I appreciated the particularly local brand of hospitality. I knew everyone there, even if not by name. We all begrudgingly watched the snow fall and talked about warmer weather plans. A true game-changer. And that right there actually can be enough to end the week on a high note. Cheers to you local residents, you’re the other half of why I live here!
While I find a float downriver to be the perfect end of ski season reboot, I’m sure it’s not for everyone. If you dunk yourself in sunshine and dredge your feet in sand, you might just molt away that dead winter shell you’ve been wearing for months. The desert just so happens to be the quickest way to shed that layer, so one can come back on an upswing. Just think about how good a collective molt and rebloom feels!
If you haven’t found your desert, don’t fret. You could take a day trip, hit up Denver or generally go anywhere past the roundabout and just flap your wings. Clean them in freshwater. Make sure you remember how to flap them and fly. Still works? Perfect. Now proceed as your heart desires.
Good luck with molting that crusty exterior layer and in finding your time-honored tradition!
Beth is upping her cocoa-butter intake and making plans. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.