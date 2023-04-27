I’ve admittedly been a little over skiing for the past couple of weeks. I got my 100-day pin, enjoyed an epic party at Cloud 9 and am ready for the beach. But as sunny Sunday rolled around, after consecutive powder days, I suited up in a fleece dragon suit for one last hurrah.
Aspen experienced the most gorgeous closing day as a final send-off for ski season 2022-23. I was happy to be in attendance. I had a small tinge of guilt for not partying, but as it turns out, I left it all on the field at Cloud 9. I only had party fumes left, so I simply could not attend. Though I am certain it was a blast.
I concluded the season with 106 ski days. My husband skied them all, or E.F.D. for those in the know, which I feel deserves a mention. That’s commitment. Not me and that’s just fine. I didn’t set out for 100, but got it anyway, which is a great work-life balance for a very long winter.
I’m grateful for my fleece dragon onesie. If you’re going to live in a ski town you’ve got to think about the various weather conditions that come with closing day. One day earlier and it would’ve been a powder day. Instead, we all got blessed with sunny bluebird perfection. It wasn’t skin-baring weather, not for me anyway, which is why the fleece coverall was so clutch. And despite all of the recent snow, there was still corn to harvest, which is exactly what I did. I ignored any future knee pain that would be induced from skiing edge to edge as I pretended to be Mikaela Shiffrin and simply sent it.
We were a touch behind schedule to load the Bell Chair and watched the Bell Mountain Buck Off/Rumble on the Ridge from a greater distance than we typically prefer. We still had a cocktail in hand, the sun in our faces and a bird’s-eye view of a gathering of like-minded folks living ski town life. Nope, I sure didn’t go to Lowe’s this weekend. Instead, I went and said goodbye to turns on the mothership. She’s my favorite, after all.
I didn’t ski Snowmass at all this season. I spent just two days elsewhere: the brothership and the buttership. A true testament to my sense of loyalty and convenience to the mothership.
I spent the past couple of weeks being “over it.” Over the snow, over skiing and ready to move on to a new season. It probably didn’t help that my boots were well past their prime. Then I skied Ajax on Sunday and felt really sad. Say it ain’t so. What a lucky thing we’ve got going here. No more familiar faces at the gondola. No more loud-talking stray cats busting into the gondola car at the last minute with pent-up testosterone looking for an aggressive chat in a tight space. No more ski kit and base layers living on hooks at the ready in my closet and boots laying in waiting at the front door. Now is when the true off-season begins.
I’ve said goodbye to some co-workers whose time off overlaps with mine. I’ve switched over my closet, even though I know I’ll need sweaters. It is mud season, the same as it ever was, but complete with a few changes that the ever-evolving Aspen will always include. Restaurants will close, retail hours will change and recent transplants will let their doodles run into the streets momentarily forgetting that cars still drive there. All of the dog poop that’s recently been uncovered will receive a blanket of snow continuing the cover-uncover stage that’s so totally revolting this time of year. Then one day, whether or not we’re paying attention to its progress, an electric spring green will appear right under our noses. A sight for sore eyes indeed.
It’s coming, I promise.
I’m going to the Dominican Republic for a sunny, lazy getaway at the beach. I hope to play, sleep, eat and read. And perhaps molt a layer or two in the process. I’m thrilled to have a vacation planned, but know that there are a few days of angsty, drizzling, blustery days in between it all, that always feel meh. So don’t forget to cut yourself some slack. You worked hard and there’s a weird void in between seasons that you might just use to know thyself a little more. That, or watch “Beef” on Netflix.
A truly fantastic and lengthy ski season is never a bad thing, even if you’ve lost that loving feeling toward the end. The cycle of life here keeps rolling. Embrace the spring. Most of us are ready to say it ain’t snow, though life at 8,000 feet doesn’t provide many alternatives. Just think of the summer free of fires. So for now, I’m embracing it all: the melt, the mud, the weather and the crud.
Beth is pumped for what’s next. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.