I’ll never want summer to end, just like I’ll never turn away fall when she blows in and shows up on my doorstep. Somehow there’s never an argument between the two. We all just move forward with one of my favorite months around here — September!
I love my bike, and am not at all ready to pack that sport away for the season. I’m hoping to bike in Oregon after a wedding in San Francisco this October. Hopefully it’s warm enough to bike, just not so warm it’s on fire. I’ll visit the Midwest too and see family and pumpkin patches and corn.
These were all the juicy feelings I had when I left my house to ride Government for Sunday Funday with most of the usual suspects. We saw a bear, we got rained on and by the time we reached West Buttermilk and the backcountry gate to Government the sun even came out!
We all know why it’s called Government — because it rules! It’s consistently ranked one of the top trails in the state and I couldn’t agree more. It goes through the National Forest. You get to experience rock gardens, steep climbs and descents, gorgeous singletrack through pine forest and aspens and roots aplenty. It has everything you want on a singletrack bike ride and then some. I was singing tra-la-la-la-la-la like a smurf by the time we reached the top of Anaerobic. Then we discussed how we wanted to return to Aspen.
Down Anaerobic to Tom Blake, to the lines of Sky Mountain Park and home? Sure, but what about heading out a little further on Government until we reach the downhill trail system on Snowmass? Seems reasonable. I haven’t crashed in four weeks since my emergency care visit and three stitches. My friend, who teaches in the bike park, assured me we’d be working on compressions only, which is essentially what one does while going into a jump, big or small. I wouldn’t necessarily be jumping.
We were heading down Valkyrie like kids in ski school. We-e-e-e-e-e! How fun is it to be riding bikes with some of my best friends in September! Pumps and bumps and rollers, oh my! Until…
Oops, I did it again.
I fell off my bike
Got lost in fun lines
Ooh baby, baby
Oops, I think I’m in love
With a bike I’m aboooove,
I flew right off of it.
Ouch! My bad. Sorry, Mom, Susan, Diane and Tom. I know, I know, be more careful. You see, this is what they call an accident. I don’t typically crash, but when I do, I do it with aplomb. I don’t mean to brag, but both the symmetry and the coverage of my abrasions are top-notch. I am so incredibly lucky that I’m OK. And I’ll leave it at that. CT Scans were taken and I will suffer the consequences of abrasions aplenty. It was scary and I had the right people taking care of me and this time getting on a bike is going to take more than a few days before I saddle up again. Talk about timing.
After a multi-octave wail session, I got safely off the trail and received a solid 20-point inspection from Summer and Conor of Snowmass Bike Patrol. I even got a ride down the mountain with Matt in an ATV. Big shout out to the bike patrol. Thank you for taking excellent care of me! Definitely 5 out of 5, would crash here again! OK, not really, but if you have to crash, they’re the bees knees. My husband took the reins from there and delivered me to the ER where I received great care and made sure all was well. At least, not fractured or internally bleeding anyway.
I haven’t ever crashed so hard I needed stitches until this summer. I haven’t ever needed to visit the ER from a bike crash until this summer. Some may say I’m crazy and others will see my efforts as “leveling up.” It is what it is, and my bike is still just fine!
I’m not going to give up mountain biking. I knew someone who tore her achilles playing pickleball and I did not ask her if she’d be giving up the sport. I love to ride. It makes me happy. I’m not a professional athlete, but I’ll keep at it, and pursue it until I can’t.
The internal pain is like nothing I’ve felt before. Breathing, laughing, coughing, reaching for something on the floor, and staying in one position for too long all hurts right now. Trust me, I feel bad. I’m not putting myself in any further risk than, say, driving every day, which I do not do. Lesson learned, again? Being on a timeout in September is the worst grounding I’ve ever received. But boy, do I still love this time of year! I plan on relishing every moment I can, even if I have to do it the old-fashioned way and, ahem, hike.