Just when you thought we could take the year off from spring break, think again.
Spring break Hiatus was so 2020. Spring break 2021 is on like Donkey Kong! Aspen, longtime tourist destination, will not rest two years in a row, no ma’am. And like most things in this tourist-driven town, we do what’s asked of us. So if spring break is what you paid for, then by god, you’ll have it! Except for yesterday at 6 a.m., when Pitkin County returned to level orange. Other than that, party on!
Aspen is ready for turn-down service, turn-up service and all things in between. You can keep your poor, unvaccinated selves away or simply be down to clown. I realize we’ve hosted guests throughout the past year, but this feels a touch “Texan.” I guess pandemmy really is over, eh?
This crop of tourists is the last wave before the end of ski season. It’s the end of March, after all. I think that’s a good thing for business, but whether or not it’s good for the health of our community is questionable. People got comfy in their yellow status, which I guess is what brought us back around to level orange. It’s like adult Chutes and Ladders. You can climb up that ladder all you like, but if you get the slide, down you go — er, up — to orange anyway.
Masks? They don’t need no stinking masks! They’re here, and let’s be clear, masks just don’t go with their outfits. Plus, they’re vaccinated. Or they don’t care.
Has anyone else noticed how many uber-wealthy, non front-line workers got their vaccines already? It’s almost as if it’s a status symbol or something. I’m reminded of an oh-so spring break song, “Shots.” “Shot, shot, shot, shot, shot, everybody!” Maybe I’ll crank that song on my way to the vaccine clinic and feel the same way? I guess Aspen is the place for status symbols, so it makes perfect sense. Spring breakers either got vaccinated or simply don’t care. Either way, welcome! How was your flight?
You know what else doesn’t go with their outfits? Commoners’ food. Thanks to Hunt & Co., we’ve just about ridden Aspen of anything that has multiple layers of paint and character so we can make way for new mountain modern architecture that looks worn and can house a restaurant that will happily charge you Big Apple pricing for a burger. Oh Aspen, you wily little minx! The request for Oompa Loompas is next.
It’s fatigue. Pandizzle fatigue has everyone turned up. I myself have booked a trip to Mexico in May. Then it’s a quest to coordinate dates to see my family, my husband’s family and try like hell to use credits from two different airlines, as well as an international resort credit — and all by 2022. The clock’s a ticking. I get it. We all want to rage and hug and feel fresh air on our naked faces once more, but we aren’t quite there yet. Are we there yet? The moose outside should’ve told you, no. Until then, proceed with caution.
Living in Aspen as a working stiff gives you two perspectives: 1. Your route to work, home and play. What a view! I didn’t even have to get in a car! Or 2. The aforementioned route, but one where you wonder what the hell happened to the Crystal Palace and Domino’s and since when is alpaca so hip? How did all of this spring up around me and change so quickly without me noticing, until right now? Oh yeah, I wasn’t going to après or dinner or shopping. I was going to work. It’s a good thing I have skis and a bicycle, otherwise I might not have much left to do here.
The spring-break crowd loves Aspen, however, so we can’t give up now. We have to leave them thinking this is the place long enough for them to come back for pandizzle-palooza this summer. That’s the name of our economic game here. We host and serve tourists. Showing them all of our hidden gems and living in and among it all is what has made a harmonious relationship. Life is a bit out of tune at the moment though, and the notes being played don’t yet feel harmonious.
In a few weeks, we’ll have a pseudo offseason and test the mettle of every newly minted transplant. What’s that? You enjoyed your sunny hike up Smuggler on Tuesday morning? Just wait until the spring storm rolls in later the same day and leaves unbelievably heavy, wet snow on all the branches or snaps them in half, leaving trails and roadsides lined with Jim Henson-like Wild Thing creatures. The new kids won’t like that much and will most likely fly off to their third or fourth home in St. Barts. So yes, I believe the mud season and spring snow storms are all ours. Yay?
For now, Aspen shall be wrapped in the very microwave tinfoil that walks its streets to even try to contain its hotness. Though I suppose it’s not quite as hot as Miami, which had to enforce a curfew. Tighten it up folks, you’re in the home stretch!
