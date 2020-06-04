Sometimes, you simply cannot talk about a stellar day on the mountain bike, or about beautiful spring flowers in bloom. It can’t be rainbows and unicorns all the time, not even in Aspen. And trust me, I loooooove rainbows and unicorns. Yet, for me to remain silent on systemic racism and inequality in this column without a call to action right now feels irresponsible at best.
We are collectively hurting. I thought the global pandemic was enough, but the hits just keep coming. Anything that was bad before has had two months of idle home time to simmer and stew. Check out America — it’s got unreleased issues like you’ve never seen before.
Illness and death, followed by unemployment and economic despair, and now, the systemic racism which has existed for hundreds of years revealed in live footage ripping at our hearts and moving millions to protest.
I think I liked it better when I could poke fun at the fact that some people really just don’t understand the premise of a face mask. But that would simply be ignoring the issue.
We all know when someone is tone deaf, right? It hurts to listen to, and maybe even a small part of you feels compassion for the squawking songbird.
When I read comments on social media that replied to Aspen’s peaceful weekend protests with “all lives matter,” it made my ears hurt, my face wince and my hands clench into fists. Maybe you should just go buy a case of Diet Coke and a package of straws while you’re at it, Karen! Comments like that simply point out an obvious lack of awareness and display a very tone deaf person. Of course all lives matter, but if that were really true, then we wouldn’t need to be protesting about how Black Lives Matter. Get some voice lessons already.
I hesitate to write about race, because it’s not about me. What do I know? I understand that I will never understand. However, I can’t sit by idly and say nothing either. I have never been judged by the color of my skin and can only imagine what hundreds of years of systemic racism must feel like. With great humility I am willing to listen and have meaningful conversation, which is something our country is in desperate need of at the moment. I’m proud to live in a community where our local law enforcement has come out strongly against such injustice.
Twenty years ago I took a class called “Communicating Race and Culture” and to this day, it’s one of my most treasured college courses. The class had under 20 students and provided a safe space to talk about all things race and culture. I learned all about my white privilege and gained perspective and have been grateful ever since.
In my humble opinion, we should all take that class, and at a much younger age. I see that privilege, but unfortunately, not everyone does. I’ve never been followed around in a store because of the color of my skin, but a classmate of mine had. She came from money and I did not, which was eye opening to say the least.
I never thought I’d live in this bubble. I could feel guilty about it, but I don’t take it for granted either, nor have my core beliefs changed because I live in Aspen. Sometimes you have to speak up though. Sometimes people think that because you’re white, they can say whatever they please. And that’s never OK.
I am grateful to be living somewhere that isn’t under curfew or being looted or on fire. We are very fortunate in that respect. Friends in big cities and even my home town are on curfew. The world is not a happy place. We are removed from tear gas and rubber bullets, but we still feel pain. I’m not sure anyone with a conscience could watch the video of George Floyd and not feel pain.
Whether you care to admit it or not, white people are born winning, rich or poor. That is a fact, and an ugly one at that. If we don’t start educating ourselves on racism and white privilege then how can we expect anything to change? Do the work.
“Justice will not be served until those unaffected are as outraged as those who are,” Thanks to whoever said that first, some say Plutarch, others attribute it to Benjamin Franklin. Either way we’ll be needing that quote in the weeks, months, and dare I say, years to come.
We can vote, yes, but I hope we can all take a long hard look in the mirror and change daily habits too. Involve yourself in something outside of yourself. With the pandemic and unemployment rate, you might just have some free time on your hands.
Sometimes it feels like we are floating. I don’t want to feel apathetic because I live in Aspen, and I don’t want to feel helpless either. I want to join the march.
And while there’s some serious hate and vitriol being spewed at the moment I know that there are many other people like me. I hope white people can humbly say, “I don’t know how you feel, but I am listening and I will stand with you as an ally.”
I understand that I will never understand. I am listening.