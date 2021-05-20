Check the flows. Inflate your craft. Gather all the gear you’re happy to get wet in and get thee to the river! With warmer weather comes a more favorable time to float. And with ski season behind us, it seems as good a time as any to get on the river for a couple days.
The Ruby Horsethief portion of the Colorado River is just a hop, skip and a jump from Aspen, and although it is under a reservation/permit system, it’s a fantastic way to spend a weekend. If you’re into and enjoy water, boats, sleeping outside under the stars far away from the masses, pooping in a can, high excitement and nerves for the rapids and fun, then feel free to sign up.
Oh yeah, you need a boat, too. Or to be friends with someone who has a boat. A “can-do” attitude is also a must.
That’s how I got into river rafting. I met a guy who really liked boats and was happy to get him anything he needed while he rowed me down the river. The rest is history. I’ll be the first to admit that I still don’t love being on the oars. I tend to get ahead of myself and mistake any current for Class III whitewater, which is how I started asking where or how I could help in anything else related to the trip.
My husband and I set aside a couple of days for a mellow float trip with our dog. The forecast looked great, and then, it changed, as it tends to do here in Colorado. Eighty-five degrees and sunny one day flowing into lower temperatures, wind gusts of up to 40 mph and rain by the end. At one point, we looked at the weather forecast and contemplated not going. Ha! Of course, we’re going. It’s the river. It’s like skiing, hiking, biking, what have you. It’s better than not going on the river any day. Guaranteed. The wardrobe simply needs to be adjusted and prepare for weather beyond sunny skies.
Side note: I think there’s something to be said for letting go of expectations that include sunshine and heat. Do I enjoy warmth and sunshine? Naturally. But when adventuring outdoors, it’s key to think about the adventure part and the outside part. After all, why would they make all this quick-drying, technical clothing and gear?
In preparation for the trip we had a few larger items on the front porch ready to be hauled to the truck. We were just at the beginning of what would be a couple of trips and voila, fellow river-runners, as well as, friends, just so happened to walk by and offer assistance with one of those trips.
That’s the good stuff right there. Sure, it’s a small gesture, neighborly even, but once you’ve spent a few days in the wild floating down the river with others, a bond forms. Of course, there’s the superficial one that leaves you feeling like you’ve made new friends, with jokes aplenty, but not all river trips are sunshine and rainbows. I’ve been on trips with multiple boat flips, swimmers, arguments and uncomfortable silence. Once you’ve ridden out those storms, the bond is even deeper. There’s just something about arguing, laughing and pooping in the same box that will instantly do that.
So away we went. We did a side hike in 80-degree heat, then just as predicted by the weatherman, in came wind, gray skies and even rain. The hike was gorgeous and strenuous enough to remind me that I did not hike the bowl once this year. But camp was amazing and by the next day, when the gray skies settled into what couldn’t be distinguished between 6 a.m. or 6 p.m., we simply adapted to our environment. Bonus: We saved Stove Top stuffing for the chilly night by the fire. And it was just as warm and comforting as we’d hoped.
Rain and wind isn’t fun weather to sit in, but you can compartmentalize anything if the greater good is at stake. Fortunately for us, we barely unpacked once we got home. Westwater Canyon and all of its excitement was slated for the following weekend. The river flows weren’t expected to be much higher in cfs, but even low flows make for lots of action and dynamic moves in Class III and IV rapids.
Suddenly our mellow float group of two and a dog grew to a group of 10. Meals were coordinated, meeting times set and rapids would be run. It doesn’t matter how many trips I’ve been on, I still get nervous before the rapids. I suppose some would call that a healthy respect for the river and they’re right. What if I swim? What if? This is what you plan for and what keeps you on your toes. Then, the deafening noise of crashing waves becomes the focus as you see a horizon line and occasional spurts of white water shoot up from below it. You look for the line and any potential danger and simply push forward. You’re in the meat of it and by the time it’s over, you’ll nearly always wish it went on just a little longer.
Like so many of our outdoor adventures in these parts, running rivers isn’t something I grew up doing. Though the more I float, the more I appreciate every great blue heron, wild turkey, mellow riffle and Class III rapid. We fill water bottles for each other, share glorious campfires and even with a camp big enough for everyone to spread out on their own, the group somehow finds the smallest slice of shade to sit in, together.
See you on the river!
Beth is making herself useful. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com