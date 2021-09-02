One could look at September and the upcoming Labor Day holiday and see two ideas: an end to sweet, delicious summer, or, summer’s new-and-improved fourth month! Take your pick. September is sweet like that, because even if you shoulda, woulda, coulda this summer, you’ve still got time to fit most of it in. And, if Aspen’s lucky, we’ll get to enjoy it all with a little less edge than the preceding months.
It truly doesn’t feel like it was that long ago when I was looking at summer clothing with want in my eyes, eyeing the calendar and seeing June, July and August as a three-month-long, nonstop, fun-filled extravaganza. And now it’s September. There would be houseguests, a river trip in Idaho, mountain biking a plenty and picnics with friends! Then why does it feel like I never really settled into summer?
Last summer many of us went from quarantine with a solid outdoor activity schedule to even more play outside despite the busy tourism season. This summer was supposed to be back to “normal” and it was, times 100. I think it was harder to keep up with all that skinning, hiking, biking and paddling this summer, as there were houseguests and expectations a plenty and, of course, work.
You can stop beating yourself up now if you didn’t do enough X or see enough Y. I do believe that’s where this tantalizing ninth month of the year pulls through for us. It’s no guarantee, but with global warming heating things up and private jets becoming more popular, instead of less, I think we’ve still got shorts, sandals and warm-weather activity in our sights for the next bit.
I’ve avoided taking my stand-up paddleboard on North Star all summer long. I enjoy it most as a quiet escape from town, instead of the mess it’s sadly become. We went out the other day, however, and it was prime. Of course, the water was low, but other than that it was perfectly peaceful. We even saw a moose, along with a few other locals. We all handled it responsibly and kept our distance, then made my husband go first as we swiftly paddled past the large juvenile male, to give him space.
When I crashed big on my mountain bike a month ago, I was relegated to the couch for a bit and made a slow but wise reentry into any activity at all. It turns out crashing over the age of 40 doesn’t come with the same recovery time as it did at 20. But I’m glad I allowed my body time to heal. I may have missed some summer rides, but September is one of my favorite times to ride anyway. Cruising through aspen trees on my bike with cooler temps and views for days is worth the wait.
This summer has been a doozy, so a big shout-out to the worker bees for keeping it all afloat. To be honest, I tuned out the crowds somewhere at the end of July. Work was busy, which made time fly and I’ve already grown accustomed to not going out in town, and so have most locals. We don’t cross the moat, aka Main Street, into the downtown core save for work, groceries or the occasional invite.
Last week, with the start of school in most places, there was a noticeable exhale. It always happens. Did you catch it? I think it’s still hovering about, actually. I enjoyed an early dinner on restaurant row over the weekend and while the people watching was less ostentatious than it had been in June, it was nice to see folks milling about. People were, dare I say, casual. Guess that’s what 6 o’clock on a Sunday gets you these days.
It feels good to feel good, and September never feels bad.
We’ve got Labor Day JAS Concerts to look forward to and as soon as that wraps, we get to see foodies in the fall. Pandemic and all, Food & Wine is back. I don’t think anyone is allowed white pants and seersucker this time, though. I just hope they keep themselves in check when it comes to pumpkin spice.
In honor of Food & Wine being in the fall, I’m going to do a “Duo of September,” if you will. The first part being a tribute to the waning days of summer while squeezing the remaining juice from the rind. Play outside until dark. Dine al fresco. Paint your toenails with a fresh coat of polish, which says we’re still going strong, since September is so sublime.
And on the other side of the plate, embrace the impending arrival of fall with all things crisp, plaid and cozy. Everyone’s felt the cool morning air as of late, so it’s only a matter of time before you give up on your summer footwear for something a bit more sensible. Don’t forget it’s the only opportunity to wear your chic fall jackets and vests. Give me fleece, Crockpots and mugs of tea, please.
It’s important for our community to feel like locals in a ski town again. It may be a dying notion, but it’s a vital connection to where we live and much stronger than noting your favorite restaurant group and neighboring designer boutique. September is locals’ summer, so embrace it two ways. You’ll squeeze in the fading light and bask in the remaining heat of the sun for reserves. You’re going to need all the Vitamin D you can get.
Beth is looking forward to September. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com